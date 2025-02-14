National Games 2025 Table Tennis: Maharashtra win gold in women’s doubles

Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu dominated day three of table tennis at the National Games 2025. In women’s doubles, Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh from Maharashtra won the gold medal. They defeated Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen from West Bengal 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8.

In the final, Chitale and Ghosh came back from behind to beat Tamil Nadu’s Nityashree Mani and Kavyashree Bhasker 6-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6. Mani and Bhasker defeated Ayhika Mukherjee and Mouma Das 11-2, 8-11, 11-7, 11-13, 11-8.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Amalraj Anthony of Tamil Nadu won the gold medal in men's doubles. They defeated Preyesh Suresh Raj and Abhinand PB 8-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7 in the final.

In the semi-final, Sathiyan and Amalraj beat Regan and Siddhesh 4-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-9. Abhinand and Preyesh beat West Bengal’s Aakash Pal and Ronit Bhanja 7-11, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8 in the semi-final, but couldn’t go past the finish line in the summit clash against Sathiyan and Amalraj.

Trending

Anirban Ghosh and Sutirtha Mukherjee won the mixed doubles title after beating Maharashtra’s Chinmaya Somaiya and Reeth Rishya 10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-2 in the grand finale.

Anirban and Sutirtha beat Maharashtra’s Jaish Amit Modi and Tanisha Sanjay Kotecha 11-4, 11-9, 11-9 in the semi-final before taking down Chinmaya and Reeth.

Chinmaya and Reeth beat Regan Albuquerque and Swastika Ghosh 12-10, 11-6, 11-5 before going down to Anirban and Sutirtha.

Table Tennis Results at National Games 2025

Women's Doubles Final: Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh (Maharashtra) beat Kaushani Nath and Prapti Sen (West Bengal) 9-11, 7-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8

Men's Doubles Final: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Amalraj Anthony (Tamil Nadu) beat Abhinand P.B. and Preyesh Suresh Raj 8-11, 11-4, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7

Mixed Doubles Final: Anirban Ghosh and Sutirtha Mukherjee (West Bengal) beat Chinmaya Somaiya and Reeth Rishya (Maharashtra) 10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 11-8, 11-2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback