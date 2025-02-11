National Games 2025 Table Tennis: West Bengal clinch double gold in team events

West Bengal made a strong statement at the National Games 2025, securing gold medals in both the men's and women's table tennis team events on Monday, February 10. The men’s team registered a dominant 3-0 victory over Maharashtra in the final, while the women’s team overcame Maharashtra 3-1 in a gripping contest at the Maharana Pratap Sports College in Uttarakhand.

The women's team final began with a thrilling clash between Sutirtha Mukherjee of West Bengal and Maharashtra’s Swastika Ghosh. Mukherjee fought hard to claim victory in five games, winning 11-8, 6-11, 14-12, 2-11, 11-5, and giving West Bengal an early lead.

Maharashtra bounced back in the second match, with Diya Chitale securing a convincing win over Ayhika Mukherjee. Chitale dominated the contest, winning in straight games (12-10, 11-6, 11-5) to level the tie at 1-1.

West Bengal regained control in the third match, with Poymantee Baisya taking on Taneesha Sanjay Kotecha. Baisya kept her composure in a closely contested match, winning 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 11-6 to put West Bengal ahead 2-1.

In the decisive fourth match, Ayhika Mukherjee returned to face Swastika Ghosh and delivered a clinical performance. She wrapped up the contest in straight games (11-8, 11-6, 13-11), sealing the gold medal for West Bengal with a 3-1 victory.

Sutirtha and Ayhika have been key figures in Indian table tennis in recent years. The duo won India’s first WTT title at the WTT Contender Tunis 2023, followed by a historic bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Games in Hangzhou. They also clinched bronze at the 2024 Asian Table Tennis Championships, further solidifying their place among India’s top paddlers.

West Bengal’s men’s team delivered a commanding performance in the final, blanking Maharashtra 3-0. Anirban Ghosh set the tone by defeating Jaish Amit Modi in a five-game battle (11-7, 10-12, 6-11, 11-6, 11-4).

Akash Pal extended the lead, beating Regean Albuquerque 11-5, 11-8, 12-10 in straight games. The title was sealed when Sourav Saha defeated Chinmay Somaiya 11-7, 11-8, 8-11, 11-6, completing a clean sweep for West Bengal. Maharashtra had to settle for silver, while Tamil Nadu and Telangana secured bronze medals.

National Games 2025 Table Tennis: Who got bronze medals in the team events?

In the women’s category, West Bengal had defeated Delhi 3-0 in the semifinals, while Maharashtra had beaten Haryana by the same scoreline. Thus, Delhi and Haryana had to settle for a bronze medal.

In the men’s section, Maharashtra outclassed Telangana 3-0, while West Bengal endured a grueling battle against Tamil Nadu before prevailing 3-2. Tamil Nadu and Telangana secured the bronze medals.

