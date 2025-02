National Games 2025 Taekwondo: Services secure 3 golds on opening day; hosts Uttarakhand bag 5 medals

The Taekwondo events at the National Games 2025 kicked off on Thursday, February 6, at Milam Hall, Haldwani, Uttarakhand, with intense competition on the opening day. Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) emerged as the top performer, clinching three gold medals along with one silver to lead the medal tally.

Hosts Uttarakhand had a strong start, securing five medals, including one gold, two silver, and two bronze, but fell behind SSCB due to fewer top-podium finishes. Gujarat also made a mark, bagging two medals, one gold and one bronze.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Mizoram each won a gold medal, while Maharashtra finished the day with the most medals, six in total, but failed to secure gold. Their tally included two silver and four bronze medals, placing them lower in the rankings.

Trending

The Taekwondo competitions will continue until February 8, with several more categories set to be contested in the coming days. The action-packed event will see more athletes vying for podium finishes as Uttarakhand aim to capitalize on home advantage while SSCB look to maintain their dominance.

Opening day medal winners in Taekwondo (National Games 2025):

Kyorugi Female Under 46Kg:

Gold: Twisha Kakadiya (Gujarat)

Twisha Kakadiya (Gujarat) Silver: Vishakha Sah (Uttarakhand)

Vishakha Sah (Uttarakhand) Bronze: Sakshi Sateri Patil (Maharashtra), Doli Malviya (Madhya Pradesh)

Kyorugi Female Under 57Kg:

Gold: Pooja (Uttarakhand)

Pooja (Uttarakhand) Silver: Shivani Lala Bhilare (Maharashtra)

Shivani Lala Bhilare (Maharashtra) Bronze: Hafija Khatun (Manipur), Lakshya Sharma (Madhya Pradesh)

Kyorugi Female Under 73Kg:

Gold: Etisha Das (Chandigarh)

Etisha Das (Chandigarh) Silver: Payam Harshpradha (Telangana)

Payam Harshpradha (Telangana) Bronze: Laishram Priya Devi (Manipur), Harshika Joshi (Uttarakhand)

Kyorugi Male Under 54Kg:

Gold: Ankit Mer (SSCB)

Ankit Mer (SSCB) Silver: Harman Singh Gill (Madhya Pradesh)

Harman Singh Gill (Madhya Pradesh) Bronze: Omlal Sha (Uttarakhand), Abhijeet Sarjerao Khopade (Maharashtra)

Kyorugi Male Under 68Kg:

Gold: Naveen (SSCB)

Naveen (SSCB) Silver: Mahindra Parihar (Uttarakhand)

Mahindra Parihar (Uttarakhand) Bronze: Thatha Varun (Andhra Pradesh), Vineet Kumar (Uttar Pradesh)

Kyorugi Male Under 87Kg:

Gold: Shashank Singh Patel (SSCB)

Shashank Singh Patel (SSCB) Silver: Vikas Siwach (Haryana)

Vikas Siwach (Haryana) Bronze: Priyanshu Chauhan (Delhi), Sourabh Singh Rathore (Sikkim)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback