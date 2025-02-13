National Games 2025: Uttarakhand bag 4 medals on Day 3 of Biathle events

Uttarakhand made it a memorable day for themselves after winning four medals on Day 3 of the Modern Pentathlon Biathle events at the 38th edition of the National Games. In the women’s category in Biathle, Uttarkhand’s Bhargavi Rawat finished third to win the bronze medal with a timing of 56:12.45.

Shraddha Joshi of Madhya Pradesh, meanwhile, finished on top. Showcasing her incredible skills, she finished with a stupendous timing of 53:17.24 to bag the gold medal. Chandani Kumari of Jharkhand missed out on the spot, as she won the silver medal with a timing of 54:03.37.

In the men’s team event, Madhya Pradesh won the gold medal with a timing of 46:11.57. Uttarakhand won the silver after ending with a time of 48:56.67. Maharashtra, on the other hand, had to stay content with the bronze medal with a timing of 49:32.21.

In the women’s team event, Uttarakhand got the bronze medal with a timing of 48:21.56. Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh finished with the gold and silver medals, clocking 46:15.78 and 47:02.89, respectively.

The other event in Biathle where Uttarakhand won a medal was mixed relay. The pair of Bhargavi Rawat and Amit Kushwaha won the silver medal with a timing of 16:45.23.

Madhya Pradesh’s Sourabh Patil and Rama Sonkar bagged the gold medal with a timing of 15:59.51. The duo of Shraddha Joshi and Suryansh Mohapatra from Maharashtra finished third with the bronze medal with a timing of 48:21.56.

Uttarakhand climbing in medals tally in National Games

The only event where Uttarakhand didn’t win a medal was the men’s Biathle. Jharkhand’s Prem Kishor Mahto won the gold medal with a timing of 14:08.49. Assam’s Pranab Das wasn’t far behind after bagging silver with a time of 14:35.62.

Maharashta’s Kenih Kioshi won bronze after clocking 14:57.89. Uttarakhand are currently placed seventh in the table with 95 medals (22 gold, 33 silver and 41 bronze).

