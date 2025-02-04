National Games 2025: Uttarakhand champions Green Games theme with sustainability initiatives

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand is not just about sporting excellence but also about setting new benchmarks in sustainability. The host state has embraced the Green Games theme, promoting environmental conservation, women's health, local culture, and tourism. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the state's efforts during the inauguration, calling it a model for future sporting events.

Uttarakhand has taken significant steps to make the National Games eco-friendly. The official mascot, Monal, the state bird, symbolizes the commitment to nature conservation. A unique initiative involves medals made from e-waste.

To honor the winning athletes, Uttarakhand is developing a “Sports Forest” (Khel Van) on a 2.77-hectare plot, where 1,600 Rudraksha trees will be planted. Additionally, invitation cards were made from recycled materials, electric rickshaws are being used for transport, and solar panels have been installed at venues. Athletes and officials have also been provided with reusable water bottles, further reducing plastic waste.

Trending

Beyond e-waste, discarded sports equipment has been repurposed into creative installations across venues. Symbols like a running athlete and the Monal bird have been crafted from recycled materials. One of the biggest attractions is a massive tiger sculpture made from e-waste, drawing significant attention from visitors.

To promote both environmental conservation and fitness, bicycles have been provided at event venues. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s call for greater awareness of health and sustainability.

Uttarakhand has also taken a progressive step by distributing special welcome kits for female athletes, focusing on menstrual health awareness. These kits include sanitary pads and other essential items, sending a strong message about women's health and hygiene in sports.

For the first time, traditional Indian sports like Yoga and Mallakhamb have been included in the National Games medal events, a major achievement for Uttarakhand after their absence in the Goa edition.

Chief Minister’s message on the implementation of the Green Games theme at the National Games 2025

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the efforts, saying:

“Through the National Games, Uttarakhand has undertaken several phenomenal initiatives that are sending strong messages across the country. The implementation of the Green Games theme has been particularly commendable. It is a matter of pride that athletes and guests from all over India are embracing Uttarakhand’s vision.”

The state has also ensured that the Games showcase local culture and cuisine. Events are being held not just in big cities but also in hill towns like Tehri and Almora, highlighting mountain life. Traditional Pahadi cuisine like Jhangora and Gahat Dal is being served, and Aipan folk art is prominently displayed in decorations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback