  • home icon
  • 2025 National Games
  • National Games 2025: Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh secure spots in men's and women's beach kabaddi

National Games 2025: Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh secure spots in men's and women's beach kabaddi

By Farzan Mohamed
Modified Feb 12, 2025 01:57 IST
Daily Life in Mumbai - Source: Getty
Daily Life in Mumbai - Source: Getty

Haryana finished atop the Women's Pool A standings with nine points from three matches. They won all three matches in the group stage, while Uttarakhand bagged six points from three matches, including two wins and a loss.

Maharashtra earned three points from as many games, having won one match and lost a couple. Chhattisgarh finished last in Pool A with zero points, having lost all three matches.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh finished first in Women's Pool B with nine points from three matches. They registered three wins from three matches. Himachal Pradesh and Delhi bagged six and three points, respectively in the group stage, while Karnataka finished last with zero points, losing all three games.

also-read-trending Trending

In the men's Pool A standings, Rajasthan finished first with nine points from three matches, having won all matches. Hosts Uttarakhand have six points from three matches, including two wins and a loss, while Maharashtra have three points from as many games, having won a match and lost a couple.

Karnataka, on the other hand, crashed out of the competition with zero points and three losses from as many encounters.

Haryana and Uttar Pradesh finished first and second, respectively, in the men's Pool B standings with six points from three outings, including two wins and a loss. Andhra Pradesh bagged three points, while Himachal Pradesh ended their campaign with zero points and three losses.

National Games 2025: Beach Kabaddi Knockouts Fixtures

Women's Beach Kabaddi

Semi-Final 1: Haryana vs Himachal Pradesh, 10:00 am IST

Semi-Final 2: Uttar Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, 11:00 am IST

Final: Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 12:45 pm IST

Men's Beach Kabaddi

Semi-Final 1: Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh, 10:00 am IST

Semi-Final 2: Haryana vs Uttarakhand, 11:00 am IST

Final: Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2, 1:30 pm IST

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी