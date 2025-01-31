National Games 2025: Uttarakhand’s women shuttlers shine on Badminton’s opening day in Uttarakhand

The Badminton competition at the 38th National Games began with intense battles in the men’s and women’s team events at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Parade Ground, in Dehradun. Top shuttlers from across the country competed on the opening day on January 29.

Host team Uttarakhand put up an impressive performance in the women’s Group B matches, securing two hard-fought victories. In their opening match, Uttarakhand defeated Gujarat 3-2 in a closely contested encounter.

The match remained tight throughout, but the home team secured the win in the final doubles match. The support of the local crowd played a key role, boosting the players' confidence in crucial moments.

In the afternoon session, Uttarakhand continued its winning run, defeating Karnataka 3-2. Karnataka put up a tough fight, but Uttarakhand’s balanced performance in both singles and doubles ensured their second victory of the day. With two wins, the Uttarakhand women’s team has made a strong start and will be a team to watch in the upcoming matches.

National Games 2025: Mixed results for other Badminton teams in men’s and women’s events

The men’s Group B clash between Arunachal Pradesh and Rajasthan was a closely fought contest, but Rajasthan secured a commanding 4-1 victory. Rajasthan’s dominance in the doubles matches proved to be the difference.

In the men’s Group A match, Services pulled off an upset against Karnataka, winning 3-2. Despite a strong start from Karnataka, Services bounced back in the doubles matches, using their strategic play to edge past their opponents. Karnataka's Nitin and his teammates fought hard but could not maintain their early momentum.

Meanwhile, in the women’s Group A, Haryana delivered a dominant performance, defeating Assam 4-1. Anmol Kharab led her team from the front, securing victories in both singles and doubles matches, playing a key role in Haryana’s comprehensive win.

The men’s Group B match between Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan turned into a nail-biting contest, with Chhattisgarh clinching a 3-2 victory. The match saw several momentum shifts, but Chhattisgarh’s steady performance in doubles secured them the win.

The opening day provided high-intensity action and some surprising results. Several teams have made a strong start, while others will look to bounce back in the coming days.

