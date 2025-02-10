National Games 2025: Uttarakhand Taekwondo athlete Nitesh Singh earns gold, Latika Bhandari secures bronze

At the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, Taekwondo athletes put up exceptional efforts on the fourth and final day of the competition in both the Kyorugi and Poomsae categories. Let’s delve into the details.

In the men’s Kyorugi competition, Uttarakhand’s Nitesh Singh bagged the gold medal in the Under 63 kg category after defeating Har Ajay Kumar of Haryana, who settled for the silver medal. Srijith B of Kerala and Aditya Prajapati of Madhya Pradesh bagged bronze medals.

In the Kyorugi Female Under 53 kg category, Xena Dipesh Raja of Gujarat bagged the gold medal after securing a victory over Raksha Chahar of Chandigarh, who secured the silver medal.

Moreover, local female Taekwondo athlete Latika Bhandari and Kerala’s Shivangai Chanambam settled for bronze medals.

In the Under 67 kg category, Margaret Maria Regi of Kerala came out on top, earning the gold medal while Siddhi Atul Bendale settled for the silver medal. Madhu Singh of Uttar Pradesh and Keerthana K of Tamil Nadu added bronze medals to their respective states' tallies at the National Games.

In the Under 80 kg category, Shivansh Tyagi of Delhi edged past Akshay Hooda of SSCB to bag the gold medal. Akshay settled for the silver medal while Gujarat’s Tej Patel and Kerala’s Manu George bagged bronze medals.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram secure gold medals in Poomsae events at the National Games

Delving into the details of the Poomsae events, the Arunachal Pradesh women’s team comprising Uli Lumter, Bangsia Radha, and Sangha Achum edged past Manipur’s Mangshatabam Umelly, Lamngnabi Chanu Saoraisam, and Bijaya Devi Irom to earn the gold medal while Manipur settled for silver. Assam and Kerala women’s teams earned bronze medals.

On the other hand, in the men’s Poomsae event, Mizoram’s trio of Vanlalfela H, Lalhumthanga Daniel, and Lalthlampuanpuia’s stellar performance helped them to earn the gold medal. SSCB secured the silver medal while Rajasthan and Arunachal Pradesh settled for bronze medals.

As the Taekwondo events at the National Games came to an end, Uttarakhand won two gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals in the sport.

