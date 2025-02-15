National Games 2027: Meghalaya receives IOA flag for 39th National Games

The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand concluded with Meghalaya officially receiving the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) flag, marking its role as the host of the 39th National Games. The 2025 edition was held from January 26 to February 14.

Ad

The handover ceremony took place in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, IOA Chairperson PT Usha, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma accepted the flag, officially beginning the countdown to the National Games 2027, which will coincide with the state’s 55th year of statehood.

A delegation from Meghalaya, led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, attended the closing ceremony. It included Dr. Vijay Kumar D, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, and John F Kharshiing, President of the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA). Several athletes and coaches from the state were also present, highlighting Meghalaya’s growing presence in Indian sports.

Ad

Trending

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the state’s progress in sports infrastructure and athlete development. He said:

"Hosting the 39th National Games will be a proud moment for Meghalaya and a reflection of how far we have come in strengthening our sporting ecosystem. From a single marquee sports facility in 2018 to over 200 infrastructure projects today, our commitment to sports has been unwavering."

Ad

"We have invested ₹1,200 crore in world-class venues, nurtured over 24,500 young athletes, and set our sights on producing Olympians by 2032. As we prepare for the Games, our focus remains on creating a lasting legacy that will inspire generations of athletes and elevate Meghalaya’s presence on the national sports stage," he added.

Meghalaya’s performance at National Games 2025

Meghalaya’s athletes performed well at the 38th National Games, winning five medals across disciplines. This success reflects the state’s increasing focus on sports development and training.

The National Games will return to the Northeast for the first time since Assam hosted it in 2007. With this handover, Meghalaya now has the responsibility of organizing arguably India’s biggest sporting event. Preparations will be crucial to ensure a successful Games in early 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback