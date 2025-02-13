  • home icon
National Games Judo: Commonwealth Games silver medalist Tulika Maan clinches gold medal in women’s +78kg

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Feb 13, 2025 14:50 IST
Judo - Commonwealth Games: Day 6 - Source: Getty
National Games Judo: Commonwealth Games silver medalist Tulika Maan clinches gold medal in women's +78kg

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Tulika Maan secured a gold medal in the women’s +78kg category at the National Games 2025. The event took place on February 12 at the Monal Hall, Maharana Pratap Sports College, in Dehradun where Maan lived up to expectations with a dominant performance.

Maan, representing Delhi, defeated Punjab’s Rajwinder Kaur in the final to claim the top spot on the podium. Laishram Roshini of Manipur and Shansa Sarkar of West Bengal finished with bronze medals.

Maan, who won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, has been one of India’s top judokas in recent years. She had also represented the country at the Paris 2024 Olympics but suffered an early exit in the opening round against Cuba’s Idalys Ortiz.

In the men’s +100kg category, Yash Vijayran of the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) won gold, while Ritik from Punjab settled for silver. The bronze medals were won by Maharashtra’s Aditya Parab and Haryana’s Yash Ghangas.

The women’s -78kg category saw Chhattisgarh’s Ishroop Narang clinching gold. Aswathy P R of Kerala won silver, while Haryana’s Reetika Dahiya and Mitlesh Mitlesh secured bronze.

National Games 2025 Judo: Updated Medal Tally as of February 12

  1. Haryana – 3 gold, 3 silver, 7 bronze (13 medals)
  2. Uttarakhand – 2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze (4 medals)
  3. Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) – 2 gold, 1 silver (3 medals)
  4. Punjab – 1 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze (5 medals)
  5. Gujarat – 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze (4 medals)
  6. Maharashtra – 1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze (3 medals)
  7. Madhya Pradesh – 1 gold, 1 silver (2 medals)
  8. Uttar Pradesh – 1 gold, 3 bronze (4 medals)
  9. Chandigarh – 1 gold, 1 bronze (2 medals)
  10. Delhi – 1 gold, 1 bronze (2 medals)
  11. Kerala – 1 silver, 1 bronze (2 medals)
  12. Himachal Pradesh – 1 silver (1 medal)
  13. Manipur – 5 bronze (5 medals)
  14. Jammu and Kashmir – 2 bronze (2 medals)
  15. Arunachal Pradesh – 1 bronze (1 medal)
  16. Karnataka – 1 bronze (1 medal)
  17. Rajasthan – 1 bronze (1 medal)
  18. West Bengal – 1 bronze (1 medal)

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
