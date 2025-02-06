National Games Medal Tally: When was the last time the host state won the tournament?

Andhra Pradesh hosted the 2002 National Games of India in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. They won the 32nd National Games of India, finishing atop the medal tally with 130 medals, including 93 gold, 17 silver, and 20 bronze.
Punjab secured the second spot with 127 medals, having won 48 gold, 39 silver, and 40 bronze medals. Meanwhile, the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) finished third in the medal tally with 130 medals, including 47 gold, 46 silver, and 37 bronze.
The three states combined earned 387 medals between 13 to 22 December 2022. The medals included 188 gold, 102 silver, and 97 bronze across 10 days.
The competition took place primarily at the G. M. C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli in Hyderabad. 5887 athletes took the field across 31 events, with 33 teams competing at the competition for the silverware.
Previously, Punjab won the competition in 2001 as hosts, Manipur in 1999, Karnataka in 1997, Maharashtra in 1994, and Kerala in 1987. Six times the hosts have won the tournament since the 26th edition of the National Games of India when it converted to the Summer Olympics format.
National Games of India: List of winners between 1985 and 2007
1985 - Winner: Maharashtra
1987 - Winner: Kerala
1994 - Winner: Maharashtra
1997 - Winner: Karnataka
1999 - Winner: Manipur
2001 - Winner: Punjab
2002 - 1st Position: Andhra Pradesh; 2nd Position: Punjab, 3rd Position: Services Sports Control Board
2007 - 1st Position: Services Sports Control Board; 2nd Position: Manipur, 3rd Position: Assam
2011 - 1st Position: Services Sports Control Board; 2nd Position: Manipur, 3rd Position: Haryana
2015 - 1st Position: Services Sports Control Board; 2nd Position: Kerala, 3rd Position: Haryana
2022 - 1st Position: Services Sports Control Board; 2nd Position: Maharashtra, 3rd Position: Haryana
2023 - 1st Position: Maharashtra; 2nd Position: Services Sports Control Board, 3rd Position: Haryana