Neeraj Chopra secures berth in Men's Javelin Throw final of World Athletics Championships 2025 [Watch]

India's two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Wednesday, September 17. Chopra was the only athlete who took a solitary attempt to secure a spot in the final at the National Stadium in Tokyo, marking his third successive appearance in the final of the Championships.Chopra, who had the first go among the participants in Group A of the qualification round, landed a throw measured at 84.85 meters. This was marginally ahead of the qualification mark of 84.50 meters and that was enough to see him through to the final.The throw wasn't the cleanest as Chopra nearly lost balance on his follow-through, but he avoided stepping over the throwing arc to ensure it was a legal one. Chopra, who is one of only two Indians to have earned a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships, will return to the National Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday, September 18, for the final.Here's a look at Chopra's throw that sealed his spot in the final:Germany's Julian Weber, who pipped Chopra to the gold medal in the Diamond League Final in Zurich last month, took two throws to seal his spot in the final. While his first throw went only 82.29 meters long, his second throw was measured at a solid 87.21 meters to seal a direct qualification.Should an athlete's throw not cross the 84.50 meter qualification mark, he would have to finish in the top 12 across both qualification groups to proceed to the final.Neeraj Chopra aims to secure third medal at the World Athletics ChampionshipsChopra, who bagged a silver medal at last year's Paris Olympics, is the only Indian to have secured multiple medals at the World Athletics Championships till date. While he bagged a silver in Oregon in 2022 with a throw of 88.13 meters, he went one better the following year and clinched gold with a throw of 88.17 meters in Budapest.Besides Chopra, Anju Bobby George is the only other Indian to have won a medal at the World Athletics Championships, with a bronze medal in the women's long jump event in Paris in 2003.Chopra's most recent outing saw him take home a silver medal at the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich, with a throw of 85.01 meters.India are looking to get on the board at the World Athletics Championships 2025 having failed to secure a medal so far. The country's hopes are now pinned on Chopra to bring glory home once again.