Neeraj Chopra secures berth in Men's Javelin Throw final of World Athletics Championships 2025 [Watch]

By Sooryanarayanan Sesha
Modified Sep 17, 2025 10:47 GMT
Day 5 - World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: Getty
It took Neeraj Chopra just one throw to book his spot in the men's javelin final of the World Athletics Championships 2025 [Watch]

India's two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men's javelin event at the World Athletics Championships 2025 on Wednesday, September 17. Chopra was the only athlete who took a solitary attempt to secure a spot in the final at the National Stadium in Tokyo, marking his third successive appearance in the final of the Championships.

Chopra, who had the first go among the participants in Group A of the qualification round, landed a throw measured at 84.85 meters. This was marginally ahead of the qualification mark of 84.50 meters and that was enough to see him through to the final.

The throw wasn't the cleanest as Chopra nearly lost balance on his follow-through, but he avoided stepping over the throwing arc to ensure it was a legal one. Chopra, who is one of only two Indians to have earned a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships, will return to the National Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday, September 18, for the final.

Here's a look at Chopra's throw that sealed his spot in the final:

Germany's Julian Weber, who pipped Chopra to the gold medal in the Diamond League Final in Zurich last month, took two throws to seal his spot in the final. While his first throw went only 82.29 meters long, his second throw was measured at a solid 87.21 meters to seal a direct qualification.

Should an athlete's throw not cross the 84.50 meter qualification mark, he would have to finish in the top 12 across both qualification groups to proceed to the final.

Neeraj Chopra aims to secure third medal at the World Athletics Championships

Chopra, who bagged a silver medal at last year's Paris Olympics, is the only Indian to have secured multiple medals at the World Athletics Championships till date. While he bagged a silver in Oregon in 2022 with a throw of 88.13 meters, he went one better the following year and clinched gold with a throw of 88.17 meters in Budapest.

Besides Chopra, Anju Bobby George is the only other Indian to have won a medal at the World Athletics Championships, with a bronze medal in the women's long jump event in Paris in 2003.

Chopra's most recent outing saw him take home a silver medal at the Diamond League Final 2025 in Zurich, with a throw of 85.01 meters.

India are looking to get on the board at the World Athletics Championships 2025 having failed to secure a medal so far. The country's hopes are now pinned on Chopra to bring glory home once again.

Sooryanarayanan Sesha

Sooryanarayanan Sesha

Twitter icon

Sooryanarayanan started off as a non-contracted text commentator at Sportskeeda 3 years ago and is today, the Cricket Commentary Manager. An MBA degree holder, a burning passion for the sport eventually led him to take it up professionally. He also writes insightful Feature pieces from time to time.

Sooryanarayanan sees cricket as a reflection of life’s ebbs and flows, and believes that the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy perfectly showcased it via the determination, courage and the never-give-up attitude displayed on field. He is a staunch Team India supporter and believes that the team has a very bright future. He admires MS Dhoni for how he approaches the sport and life as they come, being unfazed by both victory and defeat.

Sooryanarayanan tries to stick to facts and relies heavily on numerical data to present them. Keeping an objective and neutral view is one of his biggest reporting strengths, along with conducting thorough research and verifying all facts. His exploits in his field have led him to interview some star cricketers like Rovman Powell, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Peter Hatzoglou, and more.

When not immersed in Cricket, Sooryanarayanan loves to watch movies and web series, which helps him to focus better when he’s back to work.

