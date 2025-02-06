Niraj Kumar stuns Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale to bag gold in 50m rifle 3P at 38th National Games

Indian Navy's Niraj Kumar caught the limelight on Thursday, February 6, with an exceptional gold medal victory in the 38th National Games. He stunned Paris Olympian shooter Swapnil Kusale in the men's 50-meter rifle 3 positions final.

Besides stunning Swapnil, Niraj also bettered another Paris Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. Niraj was representing the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) at the National Games.

The 25-year-old Niraj shot a remarkable total score of 464.1 to secure the gold medal. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh shooter Aishwary could shoot a total of 462.4 to bag the silver medal.

On the other hand, Maharashtra's Swapnil Kusale had a total score of 447.7 to settle for the bronze medal. Swapnil scripted history in Paris after emerging as the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in this event with a bronze.

Niraj Kumar started with the kneeling round, scoring 51, 52.5, and 52.7 to total the first round at 156.2. He started dominating other shooters right from the kneeling round. Later in the prone round, he shot 52.4, 53, and 51.2 to take his total score to 312.8.

In the standing elimination round, he shot 51.3, 50.5, 10.3, 10.1, 10.1, 9.,8, and 9.2 to take his total of 464.1 and bag the gold medal.

Meanwhile, in the 10m air pistol mixed team event, Suruchi Singh and Parmod of Haryana stunned Anjali Shekhawar and Umesh Choudhary of Rajasthan by 17-7 to secure the gold medal at the National Games

The bronze medal was secured by Rahi Sarnobat and Pranav Arvind of Maharashtra after defeating Abhinav Deshwal and Yashasvi Joshi of Uttarakhand by 17-3.

National Games 2025: 50-meter rifle 3 positions Final Results

Niraj Kumar (SSCB) - 464.1 Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Madhya Pradesh) - 462.4 Swapnil Kusale (Maharashtra) - 447.7 Chain Singh (SSCB) - 436.4 Goldi Gurjar (Madhya Pradesh) - 427.7 Akhil Sheoran (Uttar Pradesh) - 417.5 Ganga Singh (SSCB) - 406.5 Nishan Budha (SSCB) - 403.3

