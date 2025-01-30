Olympic gold-medalist’s mentor Jerry Holness joins India women’s 400m team as coach

Jerry Holness has been appointed the coach for the Indian women’s 400m team. Radhakrishnan Nair, the chief coach of Indian athletes, confirmed the news. Holmes is a popular Jamaican coach, who has trained high-profile athletes including London Olympics gold-medalist Nesta Carter and Elaine Thompson, who has five Olympic gold medals to her name along with a silver.

On Monday, January 27, Holness joined the National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) at the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. He will serve as the coach until his contract is extended, and his performance will determine whether or not it is extended.

“Holness has joined NCoE Thiruvananthapuram. He is a highly experienced World Athletics Level 5 coach. He has coached some of the best in Jamaica including Olympic and World Championships medalists. He will take charge of the Indian women’s 400m and 400m hurdles team which is currently based in Thiruvananthapuram,” Nair told PTI.

Trending

Jerry Holness replaces Stashuk Valerii

Holness has joined the Indian setup after replacing Stashuk Valerii, who served as the 400m and 400m hurdles coach until the Paris Olympics last year. He will work with Vithya Ramraj, Hima Das, Kiran Pahal, and other athletes in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Since the Indian women’s 400 team did not do well in the Paris Olympics, SAI did not want to renew his contract. Valerii has left after the Paris Olympics, so SAI wanted a new coach,” Nair said.

“We have important assignments this year like the Asian Championships, World Relays and World Championships, so Holness coming in will be a big boost,” he added.

Holness also has the experience of working as a coach in the Cayman Islands and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Holness has also trained athletes like Sherone Simpson and Natoya Goule.

Earlier, Sergey Makarov Aleksandrovich joined India’s javelin team as their coach and will work with the likes of Neeraj Chopra, Annu Rani, and others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback