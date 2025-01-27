“Refusal and disrespect” - German GM comes out in support of Vaishali after Nodirbek Yakubboev refuses to shake hands at Tata Steel Chess 2025

German Grandmaster Elisabeth Paehtz strongly criticized Uzbek GM Nodirbek Yakubboev’s actions during the Round 4 Tata Steel Chess 2025 encounter. In this incident, Yakubboev refused to shake hands with Indian GM Vaishali Rameshbabu.

Paehtz, Germany's only female grandmaster, labeled Yakubboev’s gesture "disrespectful" and expressed support for Vaishali, who ultimately triumphed in the game despite the unsettling incident.

The controversy erupted after a widely circulated video showed Vaishali extending her hand for a customary pre-match handshake, only for Yakubboev to decline it with a dismissive gesture before adjusting his pieces. This refusal, according to Yakubboev, was rooted in religious beliefs. However, the manner in which it was done drew sharp criticism from Paehtz.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Elisabeth Paehtz didn’t hold back her disappointment. She wrote:

“I blame him for his “hand gesture of refusal” which made the whole thing so much worse.”

Paehtz explained that cultural and religious practices can sometimes lead to such situations, referencing an instance involving an American Jewish Grandmaster who politely apologized beforehand for not shaking hands. She added:

“Well, actually, I know it also exists among Jewish people. If you are married and Jewish, you are only allowed to touch your wife, which in some way is a truly compliment and gloriness to the wife. There is an American Jewish GM who apologized beforehand for refusing the handshake.”

However, she emphasized that Yakubboev’s behavior crossed the line:

“Well, yes, then just put a sign like this 🙏 or a nodding of your head, and that’s it. His gesture was a gesture of “refusal” and “disrespect”. I am sure it must have been very irritating for Vaishali, mentioning here - she is a young and pure, honest soul.”

“She has iron nerves” - Elisabeth Paehtz lauds Vaishali on winning her Tata Steel Chess 2025 encounter against Nodirbek Yakubboev

Vaishali delivered her response where it mattered most – on the chessboard. She tactically outplayed Yakubboev and secured a well-deserved victory. Notably, after winning the game, Vaishali chose not to offer her hand for a post-match handshake.

Elisabeth Paehtz lauded Vaishali’s composure under pressure, calling her a player with "iron nerves" for calmly handling the awkward situation and emerging victorious. Paehtz said:

“She won that game! I rather meant that her character wouldn't allow public dispute, attacks, or conflicts. She is too kind for it and not a social media person, but indeed she has iron nerves!”

Yakubboev later issued an apology and an explanation on social media, stating that his refusal to shake hands was due to his religious beliefs, which prevented him from touching women other than his wife.

A fan came in his defense, but Paehtz maintained that it was not the refusal itself but the manner of the refusal that was problematic:

“Maybe you should read a bit more carefully. The main issue here is not that he refused the handshake but the disrespectful hand signing that he declines it!”

