Sarabjot Singh hails Trishul Shooting Range as best in country after qualifying for the men's 10m Air Pistol finals at the 38th National Games

Paris Olympics bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh is currently representing Haryana at the 38th National Games. After completing his qualification rounds in the men's 10m Air Pistol event, the shooter hailed the quality of the Trishul Shooting Range.

On Sunday (February 2) Singh was in action in Uttrakhand. He scored a 583-22x to finish second in the qualification round behind Ravinder Singh, who took first place with a score of 584-20x.

Speaking to the media after the competition, the Olympic medalist praised the Trishul Shooting Range, highlighting that there is no such range anywhere else in the country. He went on to compare the facility to foreign shooting ranges. The shooter even hinted that he might return to Uttarakhand for training purposes in the near future.

After his qualification rounds, Singh spent some time with fans at the shooting range, snapping photos and signing autographs. The Haryana athlete is scheduled to return to action on Monday (February 3) for the men's 10m Air Pistol finals.

Sarabjot Singh awarded Arjuna Award after Paris Olympics victory

Sarabjot Singh had an incredible season in 2024, storming to a bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

For his accomplishment, the shooter was awarded the Arjuna Award earlier this year. Reacting to the honour, he wrote on Instagram:

“Honoured to be conferred the prestigious Arjuna Award by the Hon. President of India. Forever grateful for the opportunities to represent my country. My best wishes to all my fellow athletes conferred with the National Sports Awards today!”

Over the course of his career, Sarabjot Singh has made his mark at several major international tournaments. In 2023, he won a gold and silver medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. That same year he also claimed a gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol and the 10m air pistol mixed team events at the World Championships.

