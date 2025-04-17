Sports Department of Uttarakhand Unveils Eco-Friendly Bench Made from CLEAR's Recycled Bottles Collected Before and During the 38th National Games

The Sports Department of Uttarakhand is proud to introduce an ecofriendly bench made entirely from rPET CLEAR bottles collected before and during the 38th National Games as part of the Go Green initiative. The benches have now been officially placed at Maharana Pratap Sports College (MPSC), Dehradun, and were inaugurated by the Hon’ble Sports Minister, Smt. Rekha Arya, Uttarakhand.

As sustainability takes center stage in sports and infrastructure, this initiative inspires communities through innovative recycling. The bench by CLEAR showcases the Uttarakhand government’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Smt. Rekha Arya with the Eco-Friendly Bench made during the 38th National Games (Credits: Press Release).

"The state government had announced that the National Games would be organized with the theme of "Green Games" and several innovative initiatives were taken in that direction. This is one such initiative. The empty bottles used by players and other people were collected from all venues, recycled, and turned into these benches. Ten benches have already been completed and installed at Maharana Pratap Sports College for student use. Another Twenty benches will be ready and delivered soon. Uttarakhand has set a benchmark in environmental conservation through sports," said Rekha Arya, Sports Minister of Uttarakhand.

900,000 plastic bottles collected in total before and after 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

A total of 900,000 plastic bottles were collected - 600,000 during the pre-event phase and 300,000 during the event itself. Of these, 100,000 bottles were successfully segregated at source across 11 venues and repurposed by CLEAR to create sustainable benches.

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Smt. Rekha Arya inaugurated the Eco-Friendly Bench in the presence of students of MPSC Dehradun (Credits: Press Release).

300 students from Maharana Pratap Sports College (MPSC) attended the event to support the eco-friendly initiative.

"We believe in the power of sports to drive positive change, and this bench reflects our commitment to a greener future. It stands as a symbol of sustainability and responsible choices. At MPSC, we’ve developed a Sports Waste Park, creatively upcycling discarded sports equipment and e-waste into meaningful installations," said Amit Sinha, Special Principal Secretary Sports, Government of Uttarakhand.

The placement of the bench at MPSC, a key venue during the 38th National Games, aligns with the event’s mission to encourage environmental awareness and responsibility. The initiative serves as a reminder for athletes, visitors, and the local community to embrace sustainable practices, marking just one of many steps toward a cleaner, greener world.

