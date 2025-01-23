Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls for inclusion of kho kho in Asian Games, 2036 Olympics

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that players, coaches, and the federation should put in collective efforts to include kho kho in the Asian Games and the 2036 Olympics. India has recently pressed hard for hosting the Olympics 11 years later, having submitted a ‘Letter of Intent’ to the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Along with kho kho, T20 cricket, chess, kabaddi, and squash are the other sports the ministry intends to recommend if India gets the hosting rights for the Olympics 2036. Mandaviya put forth his views while honoring the Indian men’s and women’s teams that won the Kho Kho World Cup 2025.

“The government is also focused on promoting kho kho at the Olympics in 2036. For this to happen, players and coaches need to perform well, the federation must manage effectively, and the Sports Ministry will continue to support and enhance player performance,” Mandaviya said as quoted by PTI.

“Traditional games highlight resilience, community spirit, and our cultural values. The world has much to learn from the richness of these traditional games,” Mandaviya added.

Sudhanshu Mittal, the Kho Kho Federation of India president, the World Cup winning teams, and their coaches graced the felicitation ceremony with their presence.

India men's and women's teams won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

The Indian men's and women's kho kho teams created history on December 19 by winning the inaugural edition of the Kho Kho World Cup at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

The women’s team, captained by Priyanka Ingle, defeated Nepal 78-40 in the grand finale to come up trumps. Meanwhile, the Pratik Waikar-led men’s team hammered Nepal 54-36 in the summit clash.

Recently, the Asian Kho Kho Federation was also recognized by the International Kho Kho Federation. From only six member nations in 2020, kho kho has grown significantly with 55 participating countries.

