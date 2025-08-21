State government organized Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2025 torch relay commences from War Heroes Stadium 

Punjab state government's Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2025 tournament's torch relay began from the War Heroes Stadium in Sangrur on August 20. This relay was flagged off by the deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi.

International level athletes, namely Parmjeet Kaur (handball), Gursewak Singh Cheema and Dakshnu Singh (roller skating), Harshdeep Kaur (weightlifting) participated in the relay across the city. Several state level athletes were also a part of it.

The torch relay will continue over the next week across all the districts of Punjab before reaching Hoshiarpur on August 29, where the opening ceremony will take place.

Here is the schedule for the torch relay:

August 20 - Sangrur, Barnala, and Mansa

August 21 - Bathinda and Sri Muktsar Sahib

August 22 - Fazilka and Faridkot

August 23 - Ferozepur and Tarn Taran

August 24 - Sri Amritsar Sahib and Gurdaspur

August 25 - Pathankot, Kapurthala, and Jalandhar

August 26 - Moga and Ludhiana

August 27 - Malerkotla, Patiala, and Sri Fatehgarh Sahib

August 28 -Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar and Rupnagar

August 29 - Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Hoshiarpur.

There are 37 different sports disciplines in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2025. More than 5 lakh competitors across nine age categories will participate in the grand event organized by the Punjab government. Apart from medals, the government has also planned for a total ₹9 crore prize money pool for the winners at this event.

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Rishi explains the importance of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

At the flag-off event, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Rishi highlighted how participating in sports activities can help the youth in Punjab stay away from drugs. He urged everyone in Sangrur to participate in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan and win medals.

Rishi also spoke about how the sporting culture in Punjab will get better because of such grand events and that the games will give a platform to young boys and girls in the state to improve their skills.

The tournament will happen from September 3 to November 23 across the state of Punjab. It will be exciting to see which competitors come out on top during this long tournament.

