Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna drops in latest rankings after Australian Open 2025

Sumit Nagal dropped out of the top 100 after a disappointing run in the Australian Open. The youngster lost 16 places in the ATP rankings and is currently ranked No. 106. Last year, Nagal broke into the top 100 for the first time after an impressive start to the season, during which he also defeated Alexander Bublik to advance to the second round of the Australian Open 2024.

In July, Nagal also climbed to his career-best ranking of No. 68, but he has struggled since then. He did not play in India’s Davis Cup tie against Sweden. Nagal also played in the main draws of the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, but he could not advance beyond the first rounds.

Rohan Bopanna also dropped out of the top 20 for the first time since October 2022. The 44-year-old, who retired from Indian tennis last year after the Paris Olympics 2024, lost five places to currently being ranked No. 21 globally. Like Nagal, Bopanna also did not have a great campaign recently in Melbourne.

Trending

How did Sumit Nagal, Rohan Bopanna perform at Australian Open 2025?

Since Wimbledon 2024, Nagal has won only three matches in the main draw across 18 tournaments on the Tour and Challenger levels. In the Australian Open 2025, he failed to advance beyond the opening round, losing 3-6, 1-6, and 5-7 to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

On the other hand, Bopanna had won the men’s doubles title with Matthew Ebden last year. This time, partnering Colombia’s Nicolas Barrientos, he crashed out of the opening round after Spain’s Pedro Martinez and Jaume Munar won 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).

Bopanna and China’s Zhang Shuai also played in the mixed doubles, losing 6-2, 4-6, 9-11 in the quarterfinal against the Australian pair of John Peers and Olivia Gadecki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback