Suresh Dhakshineswar stuns Jerome Kym while Sumit Nagal beats Marc-Andrea Huesler to give India a 2-0 lead against Switzerland in Davis Cup

India began their Davis Cup World Group I campaign against Switzerland in style with debutant Suresh Dhakshineswar stunning Jerome Kym 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the opening singles rubber at the Swiss Tennis Arena in Biel on Friday (September 12). As a result of the win, India took a 1-0 lead over their fancied opponents, much to the delight of the captain Rohit Rajpal and the lively Indian fans in the stadium.Refusing to be overawed by his higher-ranked opponent, who had made it to the third round of the 2025 US Open, the Madurai-born player relied on his powerful serve and aggressive netplay to break Kym's serve twice in the second set after winning the first-set tiebreak.Both players served 9 aces each in a contest that did not witness too many long rallies. Sumit Nagal then got the better of Marc-Andrea Huesler to hand the Indians a 2-0 lead ahead of Saturday's Davis Cup doubles contest.Jerome Kym used an array of booming first serves to breeze through the first couple of games with ease before threatening to break the Indian's serve with the score at 2-1 in his favour.Down 0-40, Suresh Dhakshineswar rallied hard to hold serve and level things up at 2-2. Both players refused to be broken thereafter, with a tiebreak having to decide the winner of the first set. Dhakshineswar held his nerve in the tie break to take the opening set, even as Kym appeared a trifle flustered in front of his home fans.Urged on by Rohit Rajpal and the Indian supporters in the crowd, the 25-year-old Indian then took control of the proceedings midway through the second set, breaking Kym's serve before enabling his team to take a crucial 1-0 lead.Sumit Nagal defeats Marc-Andrea Huesler to give India a dream start in the Davis CupSumit Nagal got the better of Marc-Andrea Huesler in the Davis Cup - Source: GettySumit Nagal gave India a 2-0 lead in their Davis Cup tie against Switzerland by defeating Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 7-6 (4) in the second singles encounter.An early service break helped Sumit Nagal veer off to a 2-0 lead. Serving at 3-5, Huesler was broken yet again, even as Sumit Nagal took the opening set.Nagal held serve despite being stretched to deuce with the score at 2-2 in the second set, with Marc-Andrea Huesler beginning to show signs of staging a fightback.A second laboured service hold enabled Nagal to inch closer to the finish line at 4-3, with both players delighting the crowd with a few spectacular rallies. Huesler packed incredible power in his first serves to draw level with ease before Nagal did the same to take the score to 5-4.Serving at 30-40 with the score at 5-5, Nagal manufactured an inspired down-the-line winner before using his consistent first serve to ensure yet another fighting service hold.Huesler then held serve to force a tiebreak with Nagal, using his experience to come through on the day.Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli will team up for the Davis Cup doubles tie on Saturday. The Indians will be up against the Swiss pair of Jakub Paul and Henry Bernet.