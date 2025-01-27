Tata Steel Chess 2025: Uzbek GM Nodirbek Yakubboev issues apology after refusing to shake hands with Indian GM R. Vaishali

The Tata Steel Chess 2025 tournament has been thrust into an unexpected controversy after Uzbek Grandmaster (GM) Nodirbek Yakubboev declined to shake hands with Indian GM Vaishali Rameshbabu during their Round 4 encounter in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands.

Vaishali can be seen extending her hand for the customary handshake. However, Yakubboev, instead of reciprocating, declined and adjusted his chess pieces, visibly catching the Indian GM off guard.

Trending

Following the backlash, Yakubboev took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to issue a lengthy apology and explanation. He stated that his refusal to shake hands was due to religious beliefs that discourage physical contact with women outside his family.

“Dear chess friends, I want to explain the situation that happened in the game with Vaishali. With all due respect to women and Indian chess players, I want to inform everyone that I do not touch other women for religious reasons. I respect Vaishali and her brother as the strongest chess players in India. If I have offended her with my behavior, I apologize," Yakubboev wrote.

Expand Tweet

However, Yakubboev’s explanation has only fueled further debate. Critics pointed out that he had previously shaken hands with Indian player Divya Deshmukh during a 2023 match.

Expand Tweet

Addressing this, Yakubboev listed down additional explanations:

“1. Chess is not haram.”

“2. What I did before (referring to the game with Divya in 2023 and cases like that) I consider it wrong for me."

“3. I do what I need to do. I do not insist others not to shake hands with the opposite gender or for women to wear hijab or burqa. It is their business what to do.”

Expand Tweet

“At least do Namaste” - Arbiters to Nodirbek Yakubboev

Nodirbek Yakubboev revealed that arbiters of Tata Steel Chess 2025 intervened following the incident with Vaishali. In his subsequent match against Romanian GM Irina Bulmaga, Yakubboev preemptively informed her about his practice.

To maintain decorum, arbiters suggested he use the traditional Indian greeting of "Namaste" as an alternative.

“Today, I told Irina Bulmaga about it. She agreed to it. But when I came to the playing hall, the arbiters told me that I should at least do Namaste as a gesture. In the games with Divya and Vaishali, I couldn't tell them about it before the game, and there was an awkward situation," he added.

Expand Tweet

Vaishali has not publicly commented on the incident, but her performance on the board spoke volumes. Despite the pre-game awkwardness, she maintained her composure and outplayed Yakubboev. After the game, Vaishali refrained from offering her hand for a handshake.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback