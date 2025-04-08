In a groundbreaking move that merges sports excellence with environmental stewardship, The Ecofactory Foundation (TEFF) has been announced as the official sustainability partner for the 2025 Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 tournament. Set to begin at Pune's Mhalunge Balewadi Tennis Complex on Wednesday, April 9, this prestigious tennis event is embracing a comprehensive "zero waste" approach that could reshape how international sporting competitions address environmental concerns.

The tournament will last five days and is being held by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), in collaboration with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) and Pune Metropolitan District Tennis Association (PMDTA) to institute sustainability initiatives that go beyond traditional greening.

The main feature of this partnership is TEFF's unique "Vrukshdaan Abhiyaan" or Tree Donation Drive. It will gift over 20,000 saplings consisting of 37 species of indigenous Indian tree species, and thus, aims to involve all event attendees, as well as community members in meaningful action for environmental stewardship.

The tournament site will also have TEFF's mobile learning center, "Shashwat Bharat Setu—Winning Net Zero," which will serve to learn from the visitors about sustainable habits and eco-awareness. This new-learning platform turns the fan experience into a source of environmental awareness.

Pune is set to host the Asia-Oceania leg of the tournament from April 8 to 12 (Image provided by PR team)

Sharing some insight into the partnership, Mr. Sunder Iyer, Hon Secretary of MSLTA said (via press release):

“As proud hosts of the Billie Jean King Cup 2025, we’ve taken it upon ourselves to ensure that this international event leaves a positive environmental legacy. Our partnership with TEFF reflects MSLTA’s strong commitment to sustainability, and together, we aim to make this tournament a shining example of how sport can lead the way in protecting and preserving our planet for future generations."

TEFF to disburse eco-friendly gifts to players

TEFF's founder, Anand Chordia, who also serves as director of technology & innovation at Suhana Masala, shared his vision for the partnership:

"TEFF's strategic partnership with the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 epitomizes how sports and sustainability can jointly champion a greener, healthier planet. As players battle it out on the court, TEFF ensures the real winner is the environment, nurturing a legacy of ecological consciousness that extends far beyond the tournament."

The foundation has also prepared eco-friendly gifts for participating players, including specially designed eco-calendars as souvenirs, reinforcing the sustainability message at every touchpoint of the tournament.

Perhaps most compelling is TEFF's core message to players and visitors alike: just as we prioritize our personal health, we must extend the same care to our planet's well-being, recognizing there is no "Planet B."

As the tournament is set to host international teams and audiences tomorrow, this collaboration between TEFF and the Billie Jean King Cup illustrates how India is leading the way in bringing top-level sporting events alongside impactful environmental action.

