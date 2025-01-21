Tejas Shirse breaks 60m hurdles national record at the CMCM Luxembourg Indoor Meet

India’s Tejas Shirse has shattered the seven-year-old national record in men’s 60m hurdles. He clocked 7.65 seconds at the CMCM Luxembourg Indoor Meeting at the Le Coque National Sports and Culture Centre in Luxembourg-Kirchberg on Sunday, January 19. In the heats, he finished second behind Poland’s Jakub Szymanski, who had a timing of 7.46 seconds.

On the back of his impressive showing, Shirse also made it through to the final. The previous national record was held by SiddhanthThingalaya, who clocked 7.70 seconds at the UW preview meet in Seattle, Washington, United States, back in January 2017.

In the final, Tejas ended up sixth and equaled his national record with a timing of 7.65 seconds. Only Finland’s Elmo Lakka and Poland’s Krzysztof Kiljan finished below him with timings of 7.68 seconds and 7.73 seconds, respectively.

Poland’s Jakub held the top spot with a timing of 7.41 seconds. Belgium’s Elie Bacari and Poland’s Damian Czykier finished second and third, respectively, with timings of 7.55 seconds and 7.60 seconds.

Men’s 60 Metres Hurdles Final Results

Jakub Szymanski (Poland) – 7.41 seconds Elie Bacari (Belgium) – 7.55 seconds Damian Czykier (Poland) – 7.60 seconds Manuel Mordi (Germany) – 7.61 seconds David Yefremov (Kazakhstan) – 7.65 seconds Tejas Shirse (India) – 7.65 seconds Elmo Lakka (Finland) – 7.68 seconds Krzysztof Kiljan (Poland) – 7.73 seconds

More records by Tejas Shirse

Back in 2024, Shirse also made own the national record in men’s 110m hurdles. During the World Athletics Continental Tour (Challenger Level) that took place in Jyvaskyla, Finland, he achieved the feat. Clocking 13.41 seconds, Shirse broke the record of SiddhanthThingalaya, who held the previous record with a timing of 13.48 back in 2017 at the Atlas Invitational Meet in the United States.

Last year, Shirse also impressed in the Atleticageneve – EAP Centre Sportif Bout-du-Monde in Geneve, Switzerland with a timing of 13.58 seconds in the 110m discipline.

