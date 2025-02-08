"The infrastructure of the range is really good in Uttarakhand"- Vijayveer Sidhu shares National Games 2025 experience, unique idea for Olympics prep

Vijayveer Sidhu made his state Punjab proud by winning a bronze medal in the ongoing National Games 2025 tournament in Uttarakhand. He finished third in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.

Soon after winning the bronze medal, Vijayveer Sidhu caught up with Sportskeeda for an exclusive chat. The Punjab-based shooter shared his experience of playing in Uttarakhand and also suggested a unique idea about how Indians can improve their performance at the Olympics.

Vijayveer Sidhu spoke about the arrangements in Uttarakhand for National Games 2025 and said:

"It was my third National Games. I had participated in the previous editions hosted by Ahmedabad and Goa as well. So, overall, it was a very good event. I could not spend much time because I had a match the next day. The infrastructure of the range is really good in Uttarakhand. It is closer to Delhi, and we can have our trials in future here. Everyone is happy that we have got a new range here."

When asked if the arrangements in Uttarakhand were comparable to the Paris Olympics 2024, Vijayveer Sidhu replied:

"To be honest, no. The number of athletes in Olympics is way more, so that is one thing. Also, there is international media coverage. There is no scope for any flaws there. Although I would say the National Games is a great opportunity for athletes to grow and the coverage of the national media for the Games was good."

Vijayveer further mentioned that because of his trials in Delhi immediately after the National Games 2025, he did not get the time to watch sports at the mega event.

"I could not watch other sports because I had trials in Delhi. So I just participated and came back to my training base," Sidhu added.

"It can help them filter out what to do and what not" - Vijayveer Sidhu suggests to improve performance at Olympics

During the same chat, Vijayveer Sidhu was asked about his thoughts on how India can improve their performance at the Olympics. Sidhu felt that shooters and the federation could work together to form specific plans for each individual.

Giving more details about the same, Vijayveer said:

"I think in our sports, we can have specific programmes. For example, if someone has a particular need, the federation can plan that with him. If someone needs a personalized match before the Olympics, that can be done. If someone needs a calm and composed environment and then directly shoot at the Olympics, then he should be kept in such a zone."

"If someone does not want to play a match and focus on his training only, even that can be done. One more thing that can be done is that the time immediately after the Olympics, like the time right now, there is no Olympic quota up for grabs in tournaments. So, if the athletes wish to try something new, they can do that in this period. They should do it without any fear because the next Olympics are far away. It can help them filter out what to do and what not," he added.

Lastly, Vijayveer Sidhu was asked for advice for the upcoming athletes. In a very simple way, Sidhu answered:

"My message for upcoming athletes is that you have to do your training with honesty. Work hard, there is no shortcut for success."

Vijayveer Sidhu was a part of India's Olympics team in Paris. He also attained the second spot in the men's Asian Rankings 2024 in 25m rapid fire pistol.

