“Timing requirements are incredibly challenging” - Skater Shruti Kotwal aspires to take part in Winter Olympics 2026

India’s Shruti Kotwal aspires to take part in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The 33-year-old athlete has expressed her desire to qualify for the quadrennial event with impressive performances at the Asian Winter Games (AWG), scheduled to take place from February 7 to 14 in Harbin, China.

Kotwal is a part of India’s 41-member contingent for the Asian Winter Games and is currently training in the United States. Born in Pune, Maharashtra, Kotwal acknowledged the incredible challenge awaiting her at the continental event. She also said that she will be focusing on the 500m and 1000m events with an eye to Winter Olympics qualification.

“I’m focusing on the 500m and 1000m events for Olympic qualification. The timing requirements are incredibly challenging - sub-40 seconds for the 500m and under 1:20 for the 1000m. My Indian national record is 41.97 seconds and I need to skate under 40 seconds to qualify,” Kotwal told SAI Media (via The Print).

"It’s a tough field" - Indian skater Shruti Kotwal on facing top athletes

In 2017, Kotwal, India's first female professional ice skater, participated in the Asian Winter Games in Japan. The upcoming edition will be her second appearance at the event. Kotwal said she is wary of the stiff competition from countries like South Korea, Japan and China.

“Countries like South Korea, Japan, and China consistently produce strong skaters who are technically and physically exceptional. I’ve faced some of these competitors in previous events and understand their strengths. It’s a tough field,” Kotwal said.

Back in 2011, Kotwal had won two gold medals in the South Asian Games that took place in Dehradun and Auli. She also bagged a bronze medal at the National Winter Games and five gold medals at the Indian National Ice-Skating Championships.

Participants from 24 countries are expected to take part in the Asian Winter Games. Plenty of Indian skaters have also been sweating it out in Korea ahead of the AWG.

