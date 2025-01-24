Two Indian badminton players suspended by NADA for doping 

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has suspended Indian badminton stars Swetaparna Panda and Krishna Prasad Garaga after they were found guilty of doping, as reported by The Tribune.

Back in February 2024, Garaga tested positive for a banned substance, named Human Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a hormone produced by the cells of the placenta during pregnancy, during an out-of-competition test.

Gonadotrophin produces higher levels of testosterone and hence, male athletes are prohibited from taking them. In July 2024, Garaga was provisionally suspended and his suspension period has been backdated. Garaga last played in the Canada Open Super 50 in the same month. Garaga, in the meantime, has appealed to the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel of NADA against his suspension.

On the other hand, Panda tested positive for terbutaline in 2024 while participating in the Odisha Masters. Terbutaline is a medication that helps increase strength and endurance and is consumed as a tablet, injection, inhaler, and syrup.

Reportedly, she is preparing to respond to the notice from the NADA. Panda last took part in the India Open Super 750 earlier this year and partnered with her sister Rutaparna.

Rutaparna and Swetaparna defeated Phattharin Aiamvareesrisakul and Sarisa Janpeng of Thailand 7-21, 21-19, 21-14. But they lost 6-21, 7-21, to Baek Ha Na and Lee So Hee of South Korea in the Round of 16.

108 athletes booked for violations by Athletics Integrity Unit

Earlier this month, it was learned that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) sanctioned 108 Indian athletes for doping and non-doping violations. Kenya was on top of the list with 119 of their athletes booked while featured second. Russia held the third spot with 72 sanctions while China were fourth with 26.

Dutee Chand and Kamalpreet Kaur were amongst the big names sanctioned by the AIU. Kaur had also represented India at the Tokyo Olympics four years ago.

