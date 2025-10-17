UP CM Yogi Adityanath says over 500 athletes given government jobs, calls sports 'a necessity' not just 'source of entertainment'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently highlighted the significance of sports in today's world. Adityanath highlighted how excellence in sports has helped over 500 athletes in Uttar Pradesh secure government jobs and said that sports is a necessity not just another source of entertainment.

Ad

As per TOI, UP CM Yogi Adityanath attended a grand event in Lucknow, where he honored the winners of Youth Parliament 2025 and National Youth Festival 2025. He also felicitated the best regional youth welfare officers and launched the MLA and MP sports competitions.

Besides, the Chief Minister distributed sports kits to 16,000 Mahila Mangal Dals as well as Yuvak Mangal Dals.

"UP, home to a vast pool of talented youth, will play a leading role in building Viksit Bharat through its contribution to sports, culture and innovation. The path to a developed India passes through where the ‘Viksit UP' campaign has received overwhelming public support," he said.

Ad

Trending

The CM of Uttar Pradesh announced that the sports competitions will be held at the village level, leading up to Assembly and parliamentary constituency level. Adityanath reaffirmed that his government is committed to develop sports culture in Uttar Pradesh by building sports venues across different villages and districts.

Sports kits a special Diwali gift to the youth - CM Yogi Adityanath

At the same event, UP CM Yogi Adityanath further called the Sports kits distributed as a 'Diwali gift' to the youth. He mentioned that over 1.05 lakh Mangal Dals are active in Uttar Pradesh, and more than 80,000 already have sports kits.

Uttar Pradesh is emerging as one of the sporting powerhouses in India. The state got its own IPL team in the year 2022, and soon, it will also be home to the newest cricket stadium in India, with the Lord Shiva-theme inspired international stadium set to be open by 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More