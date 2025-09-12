"Uska humein bahut zyada benefit hua" - Prathamesh Fuge reacts after men's team clinches gold at World Archery Championships 2025

Indian archer Prathamesh Fuge reflected on the men's team's successful campaign at the World Archery Championship 2025 in Gwangju, Republic of Korea. They clinched the gold medal in what was a hard-fought contest.

Prathamesh Fuge reckoned that having practised in Korea before the champions benefited the archery team.

"Bahut accha feel kar rahe hai. Humne iski taiyyari bahut joro shoro se kari thi. Kuch din pehle num Korea mai jaake practice kar rahe the. Uska humein bahut benefit hua. Bahut khush hai hum sab (We are feeling very happy. We had practised very well for this. Few days back, we also went to Korea and practised. We got a lot of benefit from it. We are all very happy)," he said. (via PTI)

The Indian compound men's team, consisting of Rishabh Yadav, Prathamesh Fuge and Aman Saini, defeated France 235-233 to win the gold. Notably, it was India's maiden team gold as well.

India ended the World Archery Championships 2025 with two medals. Apart from the gold won by the men's compound team, Rishabh Yadav and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won a silver medal in the compound mixed team event.

"Final match mai humein bahut maza aya. Hum match ko enjoy karke shooting kar rahe the. Humne aapna kaam kiya aur phal toh bhagwan ne diya (We had a lot of fun in the final match. We were enjoying our shooting. We did what we had to do and God gave us the results)," he added while talking about the final.

Overall, India's archers have won 17 medals, including four gold, 10 silver, and three bronze, in the history of the competition so far.

Prathamesh Fuge opens up on preparations for upcoming competitions

Prathamesh Fuge also reflected on the upcoming competitions and preparations for the same. They will be participating in the Asian Championships, Asian Games, and the Olympics.

"Abhi aane wali Asian Championships mai bhi humein perform karna hai. Uske baad agle saal Asian Games hai. Rahi baat Olympics ki toh Olympics hi humari taiyyari chal hi rahi hai. Coaches ka aur Indian archery ka bahut zyada support hai (In the upcoming Asian Championships, we have to perform. After that, there is the Asian Games next year. As far as the Olympics is concerned, we are preparing for that too. There is a lot of support from coaches and the Indian archery)," he said. (via the aforementioned source)

At the World Archery Championships 2025, the Indian team began with a close shoot-off win against Australia. They won 30-28 after the game was tied initially. In the quarter-finals, they beat America by a close margin (234-233).

The semi-final against Turkiye resulted in another close win for India. They defeated them 234-232 to advance to the final.

