Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami attends Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 closing ceremony in Roshanabad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made his presence felt at the closing ceremony of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025. The kabaddi mega-event took place at the Vandana Katariya Indoor Stadium in Haridwar, Uttarakhand

During the closing ceremony, Dhami spoke about the growth of kabaddi over the last few years. He felt that it was unfortunate that an ancient sport like kabaddi was not that popular in India in the 2000s. The Chief Minister opined that the arrival of the Pro Kabaddi League revolutionized the sport and helped take the game to millions of viewers.

Pushkar Singh Dhami wished luck to all the participants of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 tournament. He also announced that the indoor stadium will have facilities like an AC hall soon in Roshanabad.

The Chief Minister highlighted the growing popularity of the Yuva All Stars Championship. Jaipur Pink Cubs won the tournament by defeating the Yuva Yoddhas in the final by 35-29 in Haridwar.

₹517 crore spent to build modern infrastructure for sports in Uttarakhand, says CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Under the guidance of CM Dhami, Uttarakhand hosted the prestigious National Games mega-event for the first time in the competition's history in 2025. The event received a great response, and it was a major success for the Dhami-led government in Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister mentioned how Uttarakhand is becoming a 'Khel Bhoomi' along with being the 'Dev Bhoomi' for years. He disclosed that the government spent ₹517 crore to ensure the stadiums had modern infrastructure and facilities for the mega event. An additional ₹100 crore was spent on the equipment as well.

The Chief Minister hoped that such top-quality facilities would help the youngsters train properly and make India proud in the sports world.

