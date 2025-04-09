Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami flags off state team for Khelo Masters National Championship 

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off the state team ahead of their participation in the 4th Khelo Masters National Championship on Wednesday, April 9, at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun.

CM Dhami met each participant and garlanded them ahead of their depature for the tournament, which is set to take place later this week in New Delhi.

He also heaped praise on the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, for his efforts towards the development of sports infrastructure in the country, as well as his constant encouragement of athletes partaking in these events. Dhami also reiterated the efforts being put in to ensure the accessibility of facilities for the players under the new sports policy to promote sports further in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand will aim to go big at the Khelo Masters National Championship 2025 (Picture Credits: Press Release).

It is worth noting that Uttarakhand, the hosts of the recent National Games 2025 in January and February, finished seventh on the medal tally with a grand total of 103 medals, including 24 gold, 35 silver and 44 bronze medals.

Age no barrier for Uttarakhand's participants in Khelo Masters National Championship 2025

Three football teams from Uttarakhand comprising players aged above 40, 50 and 60 will take part in the Khelo Masters National Championship 2025. In addition, the athletics contingent from the state will comprise participants aged above 40 as well as 70 for the competition.

The contingent partaking in the event will do so under the leadership of Dr. Virendra Singh Rawat, the Vice President of the Khelo Masters Games Foundation of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami honored the state's contingent bound for the Khelo Masters National Championship (Credits: Press Release)

The patrons of the foundation, Prem Singh Bisht, PC Khantwal, Subhash Arora, Vimal Singh Rawat, Sunil Sharma, Anish Sharma, Vinesh Rana, Sharad Aggarwal, Surendra Singh Rawat, Chhatresh Kumar, Prem Prakash Purohit and other players were in attendance on Wednesday (April 9) at the CM's Camp Office in Dehradun.

The fourth edition of the Khelo Masters National Championship will be held in New Delhi from April 11 to 13. The tournament was launched in 2018 with the aim of increasing awareness over the benefit of sports, particularly among middle aged men and women.

