Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates renovation work of India’s only international level ice rink in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has inaugurated the renovation work for the international level ice rink at the Maharana Pratap Sports College Raipur in Dehradun. The rink was last used in South-eastern Asian Games 2011.

Athletes from India, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives, and Sri Lanka participated in the sports events of that mega tournament. However, after the South-eastern Asian Games 2011, the officials did not pay much attention to the international level ice rink, and it was closed.

On May 5, 2025, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the renovation work for this rink as a part of his plan to transform Uttarakhand into the land of sports. Uttarakhand recently hosted the National Games for the first time. The government has been working extremely hard to promote sports culture in the state.

Notably, the government also pushed the Go Green message by using the theme of Green Games for the National Games 2025. Plus, the Chief Minister announced that a 1 MW solar plant has been installed in Dehradun to run the international level ice rink.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami talks about the significance of the ice skating rink in Uttarakhand

Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted how his government decided to start the renovation of the ice skating rink in Dehradun even if they needed engineers from foreign countries for the work. Here's what Dhami said in a media release:

"We had resolved that even if we have to call engineers from abroad, we will restart this ice skating rink and we worked firmly in this direction and were successful."

"In the coming time, we will get to see the organisation of national and international-level ice skating competitions in this rink. This ice skating rink will also make an important contribution in fulfilling our alternative resolution to establish Devbhoomi Uttarakhand as a sports land."

It will be exciting to see how the renovation of the rink benefits the athletes in Uttarakhand. This move will help the state prepare talented athletes for the future.

