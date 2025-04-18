Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami introduces new competition to transform 'E-culture' to 'P-culture' in state

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has introduced a brand new tournament to promote sports in his state. He has launched the MLA sports competition across different assemblies of the Uttarakhand state to promote sports among the youngsters.

Ad

Uttarakhand recently played host to the 2025 National Games mega event, where athletes from different parts of India competed across various sports. Soon after, the state's Sports Minister Rekha Arya announced that her team is planning to prepare at least 40 athletes to represent the nation at the 2036 Olympics.

Now, Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched the MLA sports competition. The goal of this tournament is to provide the upcoming athletes with an opportunity to showcase their talent. It will give them a chance to compete with the state's best talents.

Ad

Trending

"The growing e-culture (electronic culture) among the youth should be changed to p-culture (playground culture)," CM Dhami said while taking a review meeting of the game changer schemes of the Youth Welfare Department in the Secretariat on April 17.

The Chief Minister has introduced this scheme because he feels the youth should be connected to sports at the local level. Plus, it will also help in maximizing the use of the sports equipment in the state.

Ad

"For the physical and mental development of the youth, they should be given training in adventure sports activities" - CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami further spoke about the significance of sports in the mental as well as physical development of youngsters. Highlighting all the benefits and things which should be done, Dhami said:

Ad

"For the physical and mental development of the youth, they should be given training in adventure sports activities, pre-recruitment training in the army, paramilitary and police forces. For their better future, counseling centers should be set up and they should be guided on education, employment and other aspects. Regular awareness programs should be conducted to prevent drug addiction among the youth."

Dhami concluded by saying that along with sports programmes, local cultural events should also happen at the multi-purpose centres. He also directed the Chief Secretary to regularly review the Game Changer schemes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More