Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami meets table tennis gold medalists of 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has worked extremely hard to promote the sports culture in his state. To boost the morale of the gold medal winners in the 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition, CM Dhami met the Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jyotirmath Chamoli team.
Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, affiliated to School Games Federation of India, organized the 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition. Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Jyotirmath Chamoli team won the gold medal in the 35th edition of the mega event.
On April 17, the gold medalists met the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM's residence. The Chief Minister congratulated the gold medalists and also wished them good luck for their upcoming tournaments.
"Sports competitions promote physical and mental health along with a sense of discipline among the students. The state's sports policy has been prepared so that more and more students become aware of sports and participate in various sports competitions," CM Dhami said.
The Chief Minister further highlighted that his government is giving special attention to sports infrastructure facilities' development so that they can promote sports in the best way across the state.
T.T. coach Vijay Kumar Agarwal, senior veteran player Devendra Kandpal, students and their parents meet CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Talking about the event where the Chief Minister met the winning team, the participating students, namely Keshav Chauhan, Priyanshu Negi, Aditi Negi, Anmol, Shardul Negi, Siddharth Negi, Sameer, Shaurya Bhatt, Ayush Rana, Zoya Panwar, Khushi Negi, Vibhuti Chauhan, Diya and Anshika Negi, were present.
Table tennis coach Vijay Kumar Agarwal, senior veteran player Devendra Kandpal and parents of the winners were also at the Chief Minister's residence. A meeting with the Chief Minister would have surely boosted the morale of the players who won the gold in the 35th National Sports Table Tennis Competition held in Ratangarh, Rajasthan.