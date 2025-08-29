Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended the final of the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championship (AOSTSSC) at the newly renovated Himadri Ice Rink in Dehradun. CM Dhami presented the trophy to the winning team from Thailand.

Dhami's government helped renovate the Himadri Ice Rink. Their efforts helped India secure the hosting rights for the Asian Open Short Track Speed Skating Championship for the first time.

The Ice Skating Association of India organized the grand event, where more than 200 players from 11 Asian countries competed in nine different disciplines. The CM said it was a matter of pride for his state that they could host such an event in India for the first time.

Dhami further praised Indian athletes for winning four gold medals at the Asian Open. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and his 'Khelo India' and 'Fit India Movement' initiatives for India's success in sports.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is aiming to implement the Sports Legacy plan for the growth of sports culture in Uttarakhand.

CM Pushkar Dhami and his government have worked hard to ensure the growth of sports culture in Uttarakhand. The Asian Open marked the first grand event to take place at the Himadri Ice Rink in 14 years. Earlier this year, the state also hosted the National Games for the first time.

Dhami further plans to implement the Sports Legacy plan, under which the authorities will establish 23 sports academies across eight cities. The Dhami-led government has also started planning for the first sports university in Uttarakhand, along with a women's sports college.

The government has implemented a new sports policy for the overall development of sports in Uttarakhand. Pushkar Singh Dhami aims to make sure that Uttarakhand is known as KhelBhoomi of India, just like it is known as DevBhoomi.

