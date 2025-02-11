Uttarakhand creates world record by hosting rafting competition in night at Sharda River during National Games 2025

Uttarakhand has become the center of attention in India as the state has organized the National Games 2025 in a brilliant way so far. The state of Uttarakhand recently created a world record as well during the Games by conducting a rafting race at night at the Sharda River.

As per a media release, Uttarakhand hosted a rafting (demo) competition at the Sharda River of Champawat district. The special thing about the race was it happened at night. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife Geeta Dhami were in attendance as guests for the rafting competition at night and witnessed the world record live.

Being the guests, the Chief Minister and his wife also presented the winners of the competition with the medals. Notably, the closing ceremony of the rafting competition was done with simplicity because of two youths' deaths due to an accident near the program area.

All the cultural programs were canceled. The Chief Minister expressed condolences and expressed grief about the accident. Everyone in attendance also observed two minutes of silence to mourn their deaths.

Tanakpur will be developed as a big rafting hub: Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami after National Games 2025

After the successful organization of the rafting (demo) competition in the Boom rafting camp of Tanakpur, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami announced that they would develop the area as a grand rafting hub.

"Champawat tourism will get a new identity by organizing National Games in Devbhoomi, which will make Champawat an ideal district. Tanakpur will be developed as a big rafting hub," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in a media release.

Pushkar Dhami also mentioned how Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the third decade of the 21st century will belong to the state of Uttarakhand. The fantastic organization of National Games 2025 shows that Uttarakhand is on its way to grander things.

