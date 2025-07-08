Uttarakhand firefighters make India proud by winning 9 medals at World Police and Fire Games 2025

Uttarakhand is gradually becoming one of the top states for sports in India. After successfully hosting the National Games earlier this year, Uttarakhand is in the headlines again after firefighters from the state made India proud by winning nine medals at the recently concluded World Police and Fire Games.

The 2025 edition of the WPFG happened in Birmingham of United States. Uttarakhand fire personnel participated in the Games for the first time. Their excellent display of courage, endurance, and discipline ensured they added nine medals to India's tally.

Overall, India finished third in the medal tally by winning 560 medals. Host nation USA topped the standings, while Brazil finished second. Uttarakhand's team won nine medals - two gold, three silver, and four bronze for India.

Dinesh Chandra Bhatt won a silver medal in Ultimate Fire Fighter Competition and a bronze medal in Fire Fighting Challenge, while Pinky Rawat won one bronze medal in Stair Run (Full Fire Gear-Individual). Here is the full list of medal winners from Uttarakhand -

#1 - Dinesh Chandra Bhatt (silver medal in Ultimate Fire Fighter Competition)

#2 - Dinesh Chandra Bhatt (bronze medal in Fire Fighting Challenge)

#3 - Pinky Rawat (bronze medal in Stair Run (full fire gear-individual))

#4 - Dimple Rawat, Madhuri Bhandari, and Pinky Rawat (bronze medal in Ultimate Fire Fighter (Women Team) category)

#5 - Dimple Rawat, Madhuri Bhandari and Pinky Rawat (silver medal in Stair Run (Full Fire Gear-Women Team))

#6 - Dimple Rawat (gold medal in Stair Run (Full Fire Gear-Mix Team))

#7 - Dimple Rawat (gold medal in Stair Run (Casual-Mix Team))

#8 - Dimple Rawat (silver medal in Stair Run (Full Fire Gear-Individual))

#9 - Dimple Rawat (bronze medal in Stair Run (Casual-Individual)).

"Our fire fighters have emerged not only as life savers but also as global champions"- Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

India finished 3rd in the overall medal tally in Birmingham

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated his state's firefighters for winning nine medals at the global stage. Explaining the reason behind their success, Dhami said:

"Every medal won by our fire personnel is not just a victory, but it is a proof of dedication, physical fitness and mental toughness, which is the identity of Uttarakhand Fire Service. Facing international level challenges, our fire fighters have emerged not only as life savers but also as global champions."

Under the Dhami government, the sports culture has evolved a lot in the state. Fans expect more champions to emerge from the region in the near future.

