Uttarakhand to host 38th National Games from January 28, 2025

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has officially confirmed that the 38th National Games will be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025. Athletes from across India are gearing up to compete in 36 sporting events, making this one of the largest sporting spectacles in the country.

The decision, confirmed through a formal letter issued on December 2, has been welcomed by Uttarakhand’s Sports Minister Rekha Arya. Arya expressed immense pride in hosting this prestigious event, terming it a "historic moment for the state."

She highlighted that preparations were underway, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had actively endorsed these dates. Arya emphasized the Games as a golden opportunity for local athletes to excel on their home turf, contributing significantly to the state’s sporting legacy.

"The National Games will not only strengthen Uttarakhand’s reputation but will also allow our athletes to perform their best on home grounds. We are fully prepared to make this event memorable under the guidance of Chief Minister Dhami," Arya said.

The upcoming Games will feature 32 core disciplines and four demonstration sports, including Yogasana, Mallakhamb, Rafting, and Kalaripayattu. The inclusion of these traditional sports reflects a conscious effort to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage while embracing the modern sporting spirit.

The foundation for this event was laid back in 2014 when a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the IOA and the Uttarakhand State Olympic Association. Since then, Uttarakhand has worked tirelessly to build infrastructure and enhance facilities, with the final green light coming in 2023.

IOA’s statement on hosting the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand

Highlighting the importance of the event, IOA President PT Usha said:

"The 38th National Games in Uttarakhand will be a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity. The inclusion of sports like Kalaripayattu and Mallakhamb underscores our commitment to India’s heritage, while also opening doors for new opportunities in the sporting arena. Uttarakhand has gone above and beyond to ensure world-class facilities for this celebration of sportsmanship."

