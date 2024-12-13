Uttarakhand National Games 2025: Complete list of venues, sports, and significance

By Meeth Agrawal
Modified Jan 20, 2025 23:43 IST
Uttarakhand National Games 2025: Complete list of venues, sports, and significance (Image via National Games)
Uttarakhand is all set to host the much-anticipated National Games 2025, which will be held from January 28 to February 14. The National Games of India is a prestigious multi-sport event, following the Olympic model, where athletes from across the country compete for medals.

The upcoming edition will be the 38th iteration of the event and promises to be grand with 32 sporting disciplines and four demonstration sports set to feature, along with over 10,000 athletes vying for medals.

Significance of Uttarakhand hosting the National Games 2025

The National Games 2025 will not only celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship but also boost the infrastructure and sports culture in Uttarakhand. Hosting the National Games will enhance the state's sporting facilities, which can later benefit the local athletes.

The event is expected to have a significant economic impact, drawing visitors from across India and beyond and promoting tourism.

List of Venues and Sports in Uttarakhand National Games 2025

Dehradun

  1. (RGIC Stadium, Raipur): Archery
  2. (Athletics Stadium): Athletics
  3. (RGIC Stadium, Raipur): Squash
  4. (Shooting Range - Sports College & Indian Military Academy): Shooting
  5. (New Multipurpose Hall, Sports College): Basketball
  6. (New Multipurpose Hall, Sports College): Gymnastics
  7. (Old MPH, Sports College): Judo
  8. (Old MPH, Sports College): Weightlifting
  9. (Hockey Practice Ground): Lawn Bowl
  10. (Athletics Stadium, Sports College): Rugby 7
  11. (Boxing Hall, Sports College): Boxing
  12. (Boxing Hall, Sports College): Netball
  13. (MPH, Parade Ground): Table Tennis
  14. (MPH, Parade Ground): Badminton
  15. (Parade Ground): Tennis
  16. (FRI): Golf

Haridwar

  1. (New MPH): Wrestling
  2. (New MPH): Kabaddi
  3. (Hockey Stadium): Hockey

Rudrapur

  1. (Velocity Rudrapur Stadium): Cycling
  2. (New MPH, Rudrapur): Volleyball
  3. (New MPH, Rudrapur): Handball

Haldwani

  1. (Aquatic Center, Golapar): Swimming
  2. (Cricket Stadium, Golapar): Football
  3. (MPH, Golapar): Kho-Kho
  4. (MPH, Golapar): Wushu
  5. (MPH, Golapar): Taekwondo
  6. (MPH, Golapar): Fencing
  7. Modern Pentathlon
  8. Triathlon

Tehri

  1. (Tehri Lake): Rowing
  2. (Tehri Lake): Kayaking and Canoeing - Sprint

Shivpuri

  1. (Shivpuri, Rishikesh): Kayaking and Canoeing - Slalom

Demonstration Sports

  1. Pauri: Yogasana
  2. Almora: Mallakhamb
  3. Tanakpur: Rafting
  4. Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun: Kalarippayattu

Edited by Samya Majumdar
