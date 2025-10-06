Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 concludes with CM Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitating winning team

The Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 concluded with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami felicitating the winning team. Hariwar Elmas beat Nainital Tigers by four wickets in the final on Sunday, October 05. The closing ceremony took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was present at the ceremony. He welcomed and felicitated all the players, along with congratulating the players of the winning team. He also felicitated the officials who organized the tournament.

The Chief Minister lauded the runners-up team as well. He stated that their sportsmanship, hard work, and passion were of utmost importance. Dhami also added that winning and losing were a part of sport. (via chanakyamantra)

Dhami also reflected on the importance of sports. He reckoned that it was important for physical and mental development. but also served as a medium to inculcate qualities such as discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

Notably, this was the second edition of the Uttarakhand Premier League. Seven teams participated in the tournament that began on September 27.

Pushkar Singh Dhami hails Cricket Association of Uttarakhand for promoting women's cricket

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also hailed the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand for promoting women's cricket. The Uttarakhand Premier League 2025 also had a women's tournament where four teams participated.

The Chief Minister was pleased that a women's tournament was also held. He reckoned that their participation highlighted futuristic milestones. At the closing ceremony, Dhami learnt that the Uttarakhand women's team emerged winners of the Champions Trophy at the Under-19 level, which was conducted by the BCCI.

Notably, three women's players from the state have also represented the India A women's team during their recent matches against New Zealand. These are Raghvi Bisht, Prema Rawat, and Nandini Kashyap. Moreover, the three players have plied their trade in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

