Uttrakhand outlines plans to ensure long term usage of the infrastructure constructed for the 38th National Games

Uttrakhand is all set to host the 38th National Games, and the state is planning a large expansion of its infrastructural facilities for the event. At the same time, there is also work being done to ensure that the new facilities continue to stay in use even after the conclusion of the Games.
The primary manner in which the government of Uttarakhand intends to achieve the goal, is through ‘Sports Academies’. The state is proposing a policy whereby sports academies are set up at the places where there is new infrastructure made for the National Games for its continued usage.
Previously, there have been instances in the country, where the infrastructure made for the Games could not be used properly after the event was over. As a result, expensive equipment got damaged due to lack of maintenance and the facilities could not prove to be useful.
As the state prepares for the National Games, Uttarakhand has ordered state-of-the-art equipment from the country and abroad, with a large amount for the equipment being of international standards.
In order for this equipment to continue being in use, the state is planning on setting up sports academies, which will take care of the newly made infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment, while also facilitating training for respective sports and their players.
38th National Games: Dates and full list of venues
The 38th National Games will begin on January 28 and will draw to a close over two weeks later, on February 14.
The Games will feature a total of 43 sports, and various venues across Uttrakhand have been chosen for the events. Here is a full list of the venues for the Games:
Dehradun:
Maharana Pratap Sports Complex
Pavallion Ground Sports Complex
FRIMA Golf Course
Haridwar
Roshnabad Sports Complex
Shivpuri
Shivpuri Adventure Sports Centre
New Tehri
Tehri Lake
Nainital
Nainital Lake
Raj Bhavan Golf Course
Haldwani
Haldwani District Sports Complex
Indira Gandhi Sports Complex
Rudrapur
Manoj Sarkar Sports Complex
The 38th National Games will feature some of India's promising athletes in action, and fans will no doubt be looking forward to the event.