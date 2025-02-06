Vikas Rana and Karishma Diwan clinch gold medals in Extreme Slalom at 38th National Games

In the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, Meghalaya’s Vikas Rana and Madhya Pradesh’s Karishma Diwan clinched gold medals in the Canoe Extreme Slalom competition, which was held on the Ganga River at Phoolchatti in Pauri District on Thursday, February 6.

In the men’s competition, Vikas outclassed his competitors to bag the first position. Meanwhile, Amit Thapa secured the second rank with a silver medal while Services’ Naveen Kumar settled for the bronze medal.

Moving our focus to the women’s category, Karishma Diwan dominated the event with an exceptional performance, bagging the gold medal. Meghalaya’s Elizabeth Vincent finished second, while Arunachal Pradesh’s Devi claimed the third spot.

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya honored the winners of this competition. Moreover, she congratulated all the athletes for their exceptional performance and hard work. The event in men’s and women’s categories saw top-class athletes showcasing their talent in water sports.

Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh’s performances at the National Games

Meghalaya are currently at the 25th rank in the medal tally of the ongoing National Games 2025. They bagged one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals so far.

While their lone gold medal came from Vikas Rana's performance, they bagged two silver medals in Canoeing and Kayaking, with Indra Sharma securing the second spot in the Slalom Men's C1 competition. On the other hand, Elizabeth Vincent’s second-spot effort propelled her to another silver medal win in the women’s category.

Their two bronze medals came in Rowing and Canoeing & Kayaking. Kiran Devi and B Anandhi secured the state's first bronze medals in the Women's Lightweight Double Scull event. Later, Pynshngain Kurbah bagged a bronze medal in Canoeing and Kayaking.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh athletes bagged 18 gold medals, eight silver, and 10 bronze, totaling their tally to 36. They are currently at the fourth rank in the medal tally behind Karnataka, SSCB, and Maharashtra. Karnataka with 30 gold medals, 11 silver, and 15 bronze are leading the medal tally at the 38th National Games.

