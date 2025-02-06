  • home icon
  • 2025 National Games
  • Vikas Rana and Karishma Diwan clinch gold medals in Extreme Slalom at 38th National Games

Vikas Rana and Karishma Diwan clinch gold medals in Extreme Slalom at 38th National Games

By SC Desk
Modified Feb 06, 2025 22:37 IST
Vikas Rana is the first and only gold medallist for Meghalaya at National Games 2025. (Press Release)
Vikas Rana is the first and only gold medalist for Meghalaya at National Games 2025. (Press Release)

In the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, Meghalaya’s Vikas Rana and Madhya Pradesh’s Karishma Diwan clinched gold medals in the Canoe Extreme Slalom competition, which was held on the Ganga River at Phoolchatti in Pauri District on Thursday, February 6.

In the men’s competition, Vikas outclassed his competitors to bag the first position. Meanwhile, Amit Thapa secured the second rank with a silver medal while Services’ Naveen Kumar settled for the bronze medal.

Moving our focus to the women’s category, Karishma Diwan dominated the event with an exceptional performance, bagging the gold medal. Meghalaya’s Elizabeth Vincent finished second, while Arunachal Pradesh’s Devi claimed the third spot.

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya honored the winners of this competition. Moreover, she congratulated all the athletes for their exceptional performance and hard work. The event in men’s and women’s categories saw top-class athletes showcasing their talent in water sports.

also-read-trending Trending

Meghalaya and Madhya Pradesh’s performances at the National Games

Meghalaya are currently at the 25th rank in the medal tally of the ongoing National Games 2025. They bagged one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals so far.

While their lone gold medal came from Vikas Rana's performance, they bagged two silver medals in Canoeing and Kayaking, with Indra Sharma securing the second spot in the Slalom Men's C1 competition. On the other hand, Elizabeth Vincent’s second-spot effort propelled her to another silver medal win in the women’s category.

Their two bronze medals came in Rowing and Canoeing & Kayaking. Kiran Devi and B Anandhi secured the state's first bronze medals in the Women's Lightweight Double Scull event. Later, Pynshngain Kurbah bagged a bronze medal in Canoeing and Kayaking.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh athletes bagged 18 gold medals, eight silver, and 10 bronze, totaling their tally to 36. They are currently at the fourth rank in the medal tally behind Karnataka, SSCB, and Maharashtra. Karnataka with 30 gold medals, 11 silver, and 15 bronze are leading the medal tally at the 38th National Games.

Quick Links

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी