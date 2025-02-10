[WATCH] National Games 2025 Mascot Mauli hands out medals

The official mascot of the National Games 2025, Mauli, was seen helping by handing out medals during the prize distribution ceremony of the men's 10,000m event at the competition.

The 38th edition of the National Games 2025 is taking place across multiple cities in Uttarakhand. The event commenced during the final week of January and will conclude on February 14.

National Games 2025: Which states have won more than 50 medals?

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) have won 73 medals thus far in the ongoing edition of the National Games. They have 42 gold, 16 silver, and 15 bronze medals under their belt.

Meanwhile, Karnataka have won 62 medals, including 31 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze medals thus far in the 38th edition of the National Games. Maharashtra have bagged 120 medals, including 29 gold, 43 silver, and 48 bronze. The defending champions are behind in terms of gold medals and will look to catch up in the remaining days.

With 84 medals, Haryana are placed fourth in the medal tally. They have bagged 23 gold, 31 silver, and 30 silver. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh have clinched 51 medals, having won 20 gold, 13 silver, and 18 bronze.

Tamil Nadu have won 62 medals, including 18 gold, 22 silver, and as many bronze medals. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, have 67 medals to their name. The hosts have 15 gold, 24 silver, and 28 bronze medals.

Puducherry, Nagaland, and Sikkim are yet to win a gold medal in the ongoing edition of the National Games. A total of 33 teams have won a medal at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.

A total of 989 medals have been handed out thus far at the National Games 2025, including 300 gold, 302 silver, and 307 bronze medals.

