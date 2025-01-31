[WATCH]: Uzbek's Nodirbek apologizes to Indian GM Vaishali with flowers and chocolates; says sorry for not shaking hands during Tata Steel Chess 2025

Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev personally apologized to Indian GM R Vaishali after the handshake controversy that stirred debate at Tata Steel Chess 2025. In a heartfelt gesture, he met Vaishali in person, offering her flowers and chocolates before expressing his apology.

The apology took place on Thursday, January 30, at Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands, on the sidelines of the Tata Steel Chess tournament. Yakubboev admitted that his decision had created an “awkward situation” and clarified that it was not intended as disrespect.

A video of the moment, shared by ChessBase India, shows him repeatedly expressing regret while Vaishali and her brother, GM Praggnanandhaa, reassured him that they held no grudges.

“I am sorry for what happened. It was an awkward situation for both of us. I was in a hurry that day. It is a misunderstanding, I am sorry. I want to wish good luck to you and your brother. I respect you and your brother and all Indian chess players,” Yakubboev said.

Vaishali responded with grace, assuring him that she did not take offense and encouraging him to move forward in the tournament.

“It’s clearly understandable. I didn’t take it that way. So you don’t have to feel bad. It’s totally fine,” she said, reminding him that he had already apologized on the day of the incident.

His refusal to shake hands before their Round 4 match had sparked criticism, but the apology seems to have settled the matter.

The Handshake Controversy at Tata Steel Chess 2025

The controversy erupted when a video showed Yakubboev refusing to shake hands with Vaishali before their match. His explanation - that he avoids physical contact with women due to religious beliefs - was met with mixed reactions.

However, some pointed out that he had previously shaken hands with Indian GM Divya Deshmukh in 2023. Yakubboev later acknowledged that his past actions were inconsistent and reiterated that he had no intention of offending anyone.

Despite the pre-match tension, Vaishali had the final say on the board, defeating Yakubboev with a well-played tactical game. Interestingly, after her victory, she chose not to extend her hand for a handshake.

With Yakubboev’s public and personal apology, the controversy now appears to be behind them, allowing both players to shift their focus back to the competition at Tata Steel Chess 2025.

