“We did not get the respect we deserve” - Karnataka’s World Champion Kho Kho players reject cash prize from the government

In a bold move that has ignited a debate on the treatment of non-cricket sports in India, Karnataka's Kho Kho World Cup champions, MK Gautham and Chaitra B, have rejected a cash prize of ₹5 lakh awarded by the state government.

The duo were part of the Indian men’s and women’s teams that clinched the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi. They claimed that the honor was inadequate and failed to recognize their contributions.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had felicitated the athletes and lauded their achievements, but for Gautham and Chaitra, the recognition felt hollow. Drawing comparisons to Maharashtra’s gesture of awarding ₹2.25 crore and government jobs to its players, the Karnataka players expressed their disappointment.

"We are not insulting the Chief Minister by rejecting the award but we did not get the respect we deserve. Hence, we are rejecting it," said MK Gautham to the reporters in Bengaluru via Hindustan Times.

He also urged the Karnataka government to reevaluate its stance on rural sports and provide support on par with neighboring states.

“All the government funds are released for cricket” - MK Gautham on lack of recognition of rural sports

MK Gautham, a passionate advocate for rural games and kho kho, highlighted the disparity in funding and recognition.

"These days parents do not let their children play rural games and all the government funds are released for cricket. Even before the last ball is played, people (government) announce it on Twitter about the prize and award," he said, pointing to the systemic bias against sports like Kho Kho.

Chaitra B echoed Gautham’s sentiments, voicing her frustration with the government’s approach.

"We are demanding the same amount which is given to the other World Cup players. Like other sportspersons, we too have got medals, but we are deprived of the facilities given to sportspersons for various games," she said.

Chaitra’s disappointment was palpable as she said:

"Just ₹5 lakh has been announced... We will not continue with this sport under these circumstances."

