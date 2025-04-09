"We have planned to prepare at least 40 athletes for 2036 Olympics" - Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya

Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya has shared that her team has planned to prepare at least 40 athletes from the state for the 2036 Olympics. Arya said that after National Games 2025, the state's athletes should aim to perform well at the international stage next.

Ad

On the occasion of International Sports Day on April 6, Uttarakhand Sports Minister Rekha Arya attended an event, where the National Games 2025 winners of the state's cross country race, hockey and football teams were honored. The Sports Minister felicitated the winners at the Pavilion Ground.

During the closing ceremony of the event, Arya addressed the audience, saying:

"The players of our state have made their name shine on the national level by performing brilliantly, but now we have to prepare to shine on the international stage. We have planned to prepare at least 40 athletes for the 2036 Olympics."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Arya further mentioned that the sports department of the state has prepared a sports legacy plan. The plan has been in action as well.

"The players who won medals in the National Games will soon be given jobs" - Rekha Arya

Uttarakhand recently played host to the National Games 2025 mega event. Sports Minister Rekha Arya and Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami played a huge role in the event's successful organization. Home state Uttarakhand finished seventh in the medal tally with 24 gold medals, 35 silver medals and 44 bronze medals. Arya said that the government will soon give jobs to the medalists.

Ad

"The players who won medals in the National Games will soon be given jobs, the process is underway. The state government is committed to improving the young players and making their future bright," Arya concluded.

Expand Tweet

Notably, the Sports Minister also participated in a hockey match during the event. Special Sports Secretary Amit Sinha, Joint Sports Director Ajay Agarwal, Principal of Sports College Rajesh Manmagai, Deputy Director Shakti Singh and International Hockey Player Anwar were in attendance as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More