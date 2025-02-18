For Nithyashree Mani, table tennis wasn’t a childhood dream; it was a path she discovered by chance, guided by her father’s belief in sports.

“I didn’t even know a sport called table tennis existed 12 years ago,” she recalls during a conversation with Sportskeeda.

A natural athlete, she dabbled in basketball during her school days but soon found herself drawn to the fast-paced intensity of TT. The sport wasn’t just a game; it became her calling. Her journey from a curious beginner to one of India's top-ranked players was anything but smooth. The transition from junior to senior level was a test of patience and perseverance.

“I expected too much from myself and mainly focused on results. When you go up a level, people expect you to perform. I put immense pressure on myself,” she admits.

It was only when she shifted her focus from outcomes to enjoying the sport that she truly found her rhythm. A defining moment in her career came in the form of a major injury, one that could have ended her aspirations altogether.

“I had a hip dislocation, and they had to put screws in. At that time, I thought I would have to leave the sport,” she shares.

But the setback only reinforced her determination. Under the guidance of her long-time coach, Subin Kumar, she redefined her playing style and learned to work smarter.

“He designed my game completely so that I could play and win matches. He was my mentor, my backbone.”

Her resilience paid off when she became India’s No. 6 in the Under-12 category in 2014. That milestone marked the beginning of an illustrious career, earning a place in the Indian team, competing in multiple international championships, and securing the No. 1 ranking in the Under-19 category.

She went on to represent India at the Asian, South Asian, and World Youth Championships, even clinching gold in the South Asian Youth Championship’s Under-19 team event.

"It’s about how you come back" Nithyashree on dealing with difficulties

Despite the highs, Nithyashree acknowledges the difficulties that come with being an athlete.

“There are days when you lose, but it’s about how you come back,” she says. Her parents, especially her father, played a crucial role in keeping her grounded. “He never questioned why I lost a match. He always said, ‘Eyes on the next match. Improve yourself. Don’t make the same mistakes.’”

Now, as she embarks on the next phase of her career in the women’s category, her goals are set high. Winning a silver medal at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand is just the beginning.

“By next year, I want to get into the Indian team and win the national championship. My biggest dream is to represent India at the Olympics and be in the top 10 in the world.”

Her inspiration comes from Japanese table tennis star Mima Ito, but above all, from her coach.

“He never gave up on me in the last 12 years; knowing that someone is there for you, through the ups and downs, without judgment – that gives you the biggest strength.”

From an uncertain start to battling injuries, self-doubt, and expectations, Nithyashree Mani's journey is a testament to resilience.

In her words, “How you enjoy the sport is more important than just chasing results.”

Silver may have adorned her neck, but it is her unwavering spirit that truly shines.

