Who is Ashi Chouksey? All you need to know about the Indian shooter who broke the National Record at National Games 2025

Ashi Chouksey rewrote the record books in the National Games. The 22-year-old shooter from Madhya Pradesh broke the national record in the Women’s 50M Rifle 3 Positions event in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, February 4. She registered a score of 598, going past Sift Kaur Kamra’s previous record of 594 at the ISSF National Championship in 2023.

Hailing from Bhopal, Ashi began her formal training in shooting at the MP State Shooting Academy where she had Vaibhav Sharma and Suma Shirur as her coaches. In 2023, Ashi got her first major achievement when she won the silver medal in the 10m air rifle team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

In the same tournament, she also bagged the bronze medal in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions event. Ashi also won the gold medal in the 50M Rifle 3 Positions team event at the Asian Championships 2023, which took place in Changwon.

After winning the gold medal and making the record, Ashi was over the moon as her hard work paid off. Beaming with pride, Ashi also thanked her family, friends, sponsors, and coaches for helping her make progress in her career.

"This is a moment of pride for me" - Ashi Chouksey

Back in the Tokyo Olympics, Ashi also plied her trade but failed to win a medal there. In December 2024, Chouksey defeated Olympian Anjum Moudgil by 3.1 points at the 67th edition of the National Shooting Championship that took place at the Madhya Pradesh Academy.

After taking an early lead, she held on to it until the very end of the 45-shot final of the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions event.

“I think I worked very hard for this, and I believe the credit goes to everyone who has supported me, including my coach, sponsors, family, and friends. This is a moment of pride for me, especially because there was no one from my sport before, and here I am, achieving this milestone,” Ashi said via Techno Sports.

