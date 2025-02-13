Who is Ganemat Sekhon? All you need to know about Indian shooter who broke national record at National Games

Ganemat Sekhon shattered the national record in women’s skeet with her stupendous performance at the National Games 2025. On Wednesday, February 12, the shooter from Punjab pulled off a score of 124 out of 125 in the qualification round. She missed only a solitary shot across five series and was on top of her game.

Apart from her heroics in the National Games, the 24-year-old has garnered other laurels as well. Back in 2021, she became the first Indian female shooter to win a medal at the ISSF World Cup when the tournament took place in New Delhi. With a score of 40, she finished third at the Karni Singh Shooting Range. In the same championship, she won silver in the skeet team event and gold in the mixed team event.

She also represented India in the skeet team event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, along with Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Darshna Rathore. However, her team finished fourth, so she could not win a medal.

In 2023, she won the gold medal in the skeet mixed team event at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo. She also won silver in the skeet event at the 2023 ISSF World Cup in Almaty. Moreover, she won three medals in the Asian Championships in Doha and Kuwait City. She also won bronze in the 2018 ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney.

How did Ganemat Sekhon set a new record at the National Games?

Ganemat Sekhon finished the qualification round on top of the 17-woman field. Raiza Dhillon from Haryana, Areeba Khan from Uttar Pradesh, Darshna from Rajasthan, Vanshika Tiwari of Madhya Pradesh, and Rashmmi Rathore of Telangana are the other women to have made their way through to the six-woman final.

In the final, Ganemat continued with her impressive form to win the gold medal with a score of 53. Areeba bagged silver with a score of 43. Raiza, on the other hand, won bronze with a score of 36.

