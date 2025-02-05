Who is Jonathan Antony? All you need to know about the15-year-old Indian shooter who defeated Paris Olympics medalist at National Games 2025

Jonathan Antony pulled off a huge upset on Monday after he won the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event on Monday, February 3, at the National Games 2025. The 15-year-old defeated favorite Saurabh Chaudhary and Sarabjot Singh, who won the bronze medal in the Paris Olympics last year in the 10m mixed team event along with Manu Bhaker.

Growing up in Bengaluru, Jonathan’s career in shooting started when he joined the Hawkeye Shooting Academy at the age of 13. Last year, the youngster won the gold medal in the team event at the Junior Nationals with a score of 576. He then shot 582 at the Kumar Surendra Singh Shooting Championships.

Thereafter, Antony upped his game to post his personal best of 587 at the Khelo India Games, which helped him win the silver medal. Jonathan hails from a family of shooters as his mother, Ancy was a rifle shooter in the National Cadet Corps.

"Proud of how it all came together" - Jonathan Antony

Jonathan, who is also preparing for his board exams, was over the moon after he was able to beat quality shooters at the National Games.

“I’m thrilled with this win. Competing against such talented shooters who have represented India at the highest level makes this victory even more meaningful. Today was my day, and I’m proud of how it all came together," Antony said after winning the gold medal via Sportstar.

Jonathan shot 240.7 in the final to finish on top of the podium. Ravinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Services won the silver and bronze medals with scores of 240.3 and 220.1, respectively.

Sarabjot, on the other hand, shot 578 to qualify for the final where he finished fourth and missed out on bagging a medal. Saurabh Chaudhary failed to go through to the final after finishing ninth. Jonathan got some low-nine scores but kept his composure to have the last laugh.

